Ange Postecoglou is facing the pressure at Tottenham after their recent results have left them increasingly adrift in the race for Champions League qualification.

Having come from behind, Spurs were unable to hold onto their lead against Wolves on Sunday and ended up drawing 2-2. It’s now just one win from their last seven Premier League outings, a run of form that leaves them languishing in the bottom half of the table.

The recent form leaves Postecoglou second in the bookmakers’ odds for the next Premier League manager to be sacked. He’s under no illusions himself over what a continuation of this form would mean for his future at the club.

“The reality is there is no job security,” the Australian told reporters at a press conference back in October.

“I don’t know what job security looks like. What is the average tenure of a manager these days?

“If you think I’m going to be around for five years that is highly unlikely.

“If you worry about those things and I think you end up chasing your tail a little bit and probably making decisions for the wrong reasons.”

But how likely is it that Postecoglou will be replaced in the Tottenham dugout in the coming days? We’ve taken a look at how Spurs’ recent record under the 59-year-old compares with the final days of his predecessors.

Here’s how Postecoglou’s recent results compare to Conte’s, Nuno’s, Mourinho’s and Pochettino’s before they left Tottenham:

Ange Postecoglou

Position in table: 11th

Points off top four: 11

Cup status: Semi-finals of League Cup, 9th in Europa League table

Last 10 results in Premier League:

Won: 3

Drawn: 2

Lost: 5

Goals scored: 23

Goals conceded: 18

Goal difference: +5

Points: 11

Antonio Conte (March 2023)

Position in table: 4th

Points off top four: (two clear of fifth)

Cup status: Out of League Cup (second round), out of FA Cup (fourth round)

Last 10 results in Premier League:

Won: 4

Drawn: 1

Lost: 5

Goals scored: 15

Goals conceded: 15

Goal difference: 0

Points: 13

Nuno Espirito Santo (November 2021)

Position in table: 8th

Points off top four: 5

Cup status: Conference League group stage (four points from three games), League Cup Quarters

Nine results in Premier League:

Won: 4

Drawn: 1

Lost: 4

Goals scored: 18

Goals conceded: 10

Goal difference: +8

Points: 13

Jose Mourinho (April 2021)

Position in table: 7th

Points off top four: 5

Cup status: League Cup final, eliminated in FA Cup fifth round, eliminated in Europa League Round of 16

Last 10 results in Premier League:

Won: 4

Drawn: 2

Lost: 4

Goals scored: 18

Goals conceded: 15

Goal difference: +3

Points: 14

Mauricio Pochettino (November 2019)

Position in table: 10th

Points off top four: 3

Cup status: Eliminated in League Cup third round, Champions League group stage (two wins, one draw, one defeat)

Last 10 results in Premier League:

Won: 2

Drawn: 4

Lost: 4

Goals scored: 13

Goals conceded: 14

Goal difference: -1

Points: 8