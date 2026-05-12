Argue among yourselves over whose matchday 36 save was the most important: David Raya’s or Antonin Kinsky’s.

Undisputedly, though, the Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper’s was the better save. Which takes nothing from Raya’s huge intervention at West Ham. Who would be sitting much prettier this morning without massive moments from both north London keepers.

But Kinsky’s denial of a late Leeds United winner for Sean Longstaff goes down as save of the season. Not only because of the timing amid Spurs plight; more so for technical and tactical brilliance displayed in a few fleeting seconds around minute 90+8.

And we cannot ignore the even wider personal context. Not long ago, Kinsky was finished at Spurs thanks to Igor Tudor. There was a debate to be had over whether the then-Tottenham interim was too harsh in hooking Kinsky at Atletico Madrid, but there was little argument over what it meant for the keeper’s Spurs career.

It looked for all the world to be over. But Tudor was not long for Tottenham either. So when Roberto De Zerbi came in and Guglielmo Vicario finally broke down, Kinsky was given the chance of redemption.

His big moment against Leeds, when it came, had been five games in the making. Kinsky has been very solid for De Zerbi – better than that, actually. Were it not for him, most notably late on at Wolves, Spurs would have welcomed Leeds while languishing below West Ham.

And without the save of the season, they would still be there.

But even if we strip out the significance to Spurs, it still stands alone as the Premier League’s finest stop.

As with all big saves, there is much to dissect. Most of it too subtle for the ‘keeper has to do better’ pundits to pick up on.

As ever with goalkeeping, it starts with positioning and an accurate reading of the many, many cues.

When James Justin’s pass parted Kevin Danso’s legs, Kinsky could have been lured from his line to a place he had no business being. He was tempted briefly – one step forward quickly corrected, is evidence of that.

Longstaff was by the corner of six yard box when he planted his right foot to shoot, and many keepers would have sought to close the space between himself and the Leeds attacker. But rather than narrow the angle, Kinsky teamed up with Micky van der Ven to make it work for him.

Kinsky identified that his defender was hurtling back into a position to cover the far post – at least partially – reducing the area the keeper had to protect.

Had he rushed from his line, Kinsky would reduce his own reaction time while increasing Longstaff’s options. The dinked finish might have been on had Kinsky been really rash, or a pass rolled across to Dominic Calvert-Lewin would have removed the keeper from the equation completely.

No, Kinsky held his position, which can be the hardest thing for goalkeepers often desperate to intervene. While Spurs fans collectively soiled themselves, their keeper calmly assessed the situation, stood and set.

Even then, it was easy for Kinsky to make bad choices. Other keepers might have adopted a lower stance – head low, hands wide – and relied on a block shape that too many became too reliant on.

Attackers, though, caught on and with keepers tending to spread low, forwards started going high.

Which was Longstaff’s intention and the midfielder made a sweet, sweet connection when putting his weaker foot through the back of the ball. When it leaves his laces, in his mind, Longstaff is away to the Leeds fans in corner.

Had Kinsky set low and wide, the shot would have whistled past his shoulder. You often see goalkeepers reacting like those car-wash inflatable tube men, throwing up straight arms. Nick Pope had a bit of the sky dancer about him when Elliot Anderson scored from a similar position on Sunday.

But Kinsky kept his hands where he could see them, elbows forward and bent, weight perfectly balanced to react to whatever Longstaff could fire at him.

The speed of movement to get his right hand on the ball was a feat in itself. But the power in the paw to divert Longstaff’s missile off its course, up and on to the crossbar, was almost the stuff of miracles. No doubt there were some sturdy right wrists in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Monday night, but surely none as strong as Kinsky’s.

The upright always adds a nice flourish, whether it’s a goal in off, or a save, on to and away. Even without it, though, Kinsky save remains the best we’ve seen this season.

READ NEXT: The surprisingly good XI who stayed loyal after relegation to Championship

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every player to play for both Leeds United and Tottenham?