The bonkers Premier League table since Tottenham beat Man City 4-0

Since beating Manchester City back in November, Tottenham have only won one of their last 11 Premier League matches and have slipped to 15th in the table.

During their last 11 league matches, Spurs have averaged a mere 0.45 points per game which if averaged over an entire season would be worth just 17 points.

While injuries have crippled Ange Postecoglou’s side in recent months, a number of their fit senior players have also dramatically dropped off.

“It’s just injuries,” is what Postecoglou told reporters when discussing Tottenham’s dismal run of form.

“I mean you can walk outside and say, ‘Jeez it’s really bright’, and say to yourself maybe it’s not the sun. But it is the sun, mate, we’ve just got injuries.

“Every decision that is made is from me. I am responsible for this.

“If you want a head on a stick, take mine, but I am absolutely 100 per cent confident that we are in a better place as a football club today than when I started.”

Tottenham’s latest defeat against fellow strugglers Leicester City was particularly painful as Postecoglou’s side slipped to their fourth consecutive loss in a row.

Deafening boos rang around the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at full-time as Leicester claimed their second away win of the season.

“We are going to look at a lot of things, but in terms of effort I can’t ask anymore of this group, things just didn’t go our way today,” Postecoglou told Sky Sports at full time.

“The players are giving everything they can. That is all we can ask for as a football club and me as a manager. They are trying their hardest and that is all anyone can ask for.

“I know it will turn. We’ll get some players back, we were short again today but in the next couple of weeks there’s some really important players coming back that I know will help this group.”

Since getting the better of Man City at the Etihad, only Southampton have accumulated fewer points than Tottenham in the Premier League.

During that run of form, Spurs have still averaged 1.73 goals per game, but worryingly, they’ve also conceded an average of 2.2 goals per game.

To illustrate just how poor Spurs have been in recent weeks, this is what the Premier League table looks like since they beat Man City 4-0 back in November:

Note: each team has played 10 games unless otherwise stated.

1. Liverpool – 22 points, GD +17

2. Newcastle – 22 points, GD +14

3. Bournemouth – 22 points, GD +14

4. Arsenal – 22 points, GD +11

5. Nottingham Forest – 22 points, GD +3

6. Manchester City – 18 points, GD +12 (played 11)

7. Chelsea – 18 points, GD +6 (played 11)

8. Crystal Palace – 18 points, GD +3

9. Aston Villa – 17 points, GD -1

10. Fulham – 15 points, GD +4

11. Everton – 12 points, GD -2

12. Brentford – 11 points, GD -1

13. Brighton – 11 points GD -1

14. West Ham – 11 points, GD -9 (played 9)

15. Manchester United – 10 points, GD -5

16. Wolves – 7 points, GD -10

17. Leicester City – 7 points, GD -13

18. Ipswich Town – 7 points, GD -15

19. Tottenham – 5 points, GD -5 (played 11)

20. Southampton – 1 point, GD -22