Cody Gakpo could be on the move to Tottenham Hotspur – but might the Liverpool attacker’s wages be a problem?

Tottenham have been continually linked with the Netherlands forward through the summer transfer window but, as the deadline approaches, it seems the north London side might finally be readying their move.

According to reports, Gakpo is ready to make the switch and has informed Liverpool of his desire.

The Reds are willing to sell since their pursuit of perhaps two other wingers hinges on making room in their squad and on their wage bill.

Liverpool and Tottenham still have work to do to reach an agreement over a transfer fee. Then Spurs have to talk terms with Gakpo.

Prior to this summer, that may have been problematic.

Gakpo is currently paid £250,000 a week at Anfield after signing a new contract in 2025.

Matching those terms would have required Spurs to smash their wage structure before this window. But deals they have already done in 2026 have prompted a change of approach, similar to that of Arsenal’s.

Sandro Tonali was the first Spurs player to receive a deal worth £200,000 a week when he joined from Newcastle. Even that, though, is significantly less than Gakpo’s current salary.

But Spurs have recently agreed a new deal with Micky van de Ven which, according to reports in the Netherlands, sees the defender trouser £64million over five years.

That signifies a willingness to meet the kind of demands Gakpo would make. The Liverpool striker will insist on a pay rise as part of any move, but Van de Ven’s recent deal suggests negotiations with Gakpo’s agent could be smoother than they once might have been.

Here’s how Gakpo’s current salary compares with the test of the Spurs squad…

Note: Besides Van de Ven and Mateus Fernandes, all figures come via football finance website Capology, who themselves state that: “All salary figures are estimates as actual salaries may vary. Unverified players are calculated using algorithms, or sourced from reporting that has not been confirmed yet.”

1. Cody Gakpo – £250,000 per week

2. Micky van de Ven – £245,000 per week

3. Sandro Tonali – £200,000

4. Xavi Simons – £195,000

5. Mateus Fernandes – £175,000

6. James Maddison – £170,000

7. Conor Gallagher – £160,000

=8. Mohammed Kudus – £150,000

=8. Pedro Porro – £150,000

=8. Marcos Senesi – £150,000

11. Dominic Solanke – £140,000

12. Dejan Kulusevski – £110,000

13. Richarlison – £90,000

14. Radu Dragusin – £85,000

15. Ben Davies – £80,000

=16. Destiny Udogie – £75,000

=16. Guglielmo Vicario – £75,000

=16. Rodrigo Bentacur – £75,000

=16. Archie Gray – £75,000

20. Pape Sarr – £70,000

21. Kevin Danso – £65,000

=22. Lucas Bergvall – £60,000

=22. Antonin Kinsky – £60,000

24. Mathys Tel – £55,000

25. Wilson Odobert – £40,000

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