Tottenham captain Cristian Romero continues to be linked with a move away from the club.

It was only last summer that he signed a lengthy contract extension, having been given the armband following Son Heung-min’s departure.

But Thomas Frank has offered no guarantees he’ll remain amid reports he’s unhappy at the club, having made a couple of inflammatory social media posts that appear critical of the club hierarchy.

“That’s a question I have no idea about,” responded the Spurs manager when asked whether he expects Romero to stay in the summer.

“Right now, he is the captain, he has a long-term contract, and we signed a new contract with him.”

With that in mind, we’ve ranked the seven likeliest destinations for Romero.

7. Liverpool

Tottenham reportedly beat Liverpool to Romero’s signature back in 2021.

The Argentinian was fresh from being named Serie A Defender of the Season at Atalanta, but Jurgen Klopp was happy to rely on Virgil van Dijk – fresh from his injury return – alongside new recruit Ibrahima Konate, who arrived earlier the same summer.

After missing out on Marc Guehi, the Reds have recently announced the signing of highly-rated French defender Jeremy Jacquet for next season. They’ll also have the returning Giovanni Leoni.

But there are still question marks over the future of Arne Slot’s defence. Van Dijk is starting to look his age, while Konate is yet to sign a contract extension and may leave on a free.

The signings of Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak demonstrate that Liverpool are prepared to spend big on the right target.

But if they do, Micky van de Ven appears considerably more likely than Romero. Spurs can’t afford to lose both of them, can they?

6. PSG

There hasn’t been any talk of the perennial Ligue 1 champions eyeing up a move for Romero, but you can never rule them out of a sudden big-money transfer.

Rumours abound about Luis Enrique’s contract. Should he depart, they might use that as an excuse for a shake-up.

Summer signing Ilya Zabarnyi doesn’t look like stepping up to become a first-team regular, while long-serving club captain Marquinhos turns 32 in the summer.

The time will come to look to a future beyond the Brazilian.

5. Barcelona

In a pure footballing sense, Romero to Barcelona would make a lot of sense. They’re lacking in defensive options, having failed to replace Inigo Martinez.

It doesn’t appear as though Ronald Araujo has a long-term future at the Camp Nou, but Hansi Flick’s squad is otherwise left wanting for proven, experienced leaders at the back.

Going to Barcelona would be a natural step up for Romero, and he has experience of playing in a high line under Ange Postecoglou.

The problem is the club’s financial situation. Marcus Rashford has 10 goals and 13 assists this season, but it’s been reported that they’ll struggle to pay just €30million to make his move permanent.

How they can expect to afford a Premier League player, World Cup winner, at peak age and under contract until 2029 is anyone’s guess.

In a world where Harry Maguire and Wesley Fofana cost €97million and €80million respectively, we can’t see the cash-strapped Catalan outfit stumping up the funds required for his signature.

4. Juventus

The Old Lady let Romero slip through their fingers once. There have been whisperings of a return to Turin, but very little by way of concrete links.

Juventus look on the up under Luciano Spalletti and they could do with a marquee signing that signals a statement of intent.

Romero has the profile, pedigree and has already proven himself exceptional in Serie A. We’re just not sure Juve have the funds to make it happen.

3. Real Madrid

Last summer Los Blancos spent a hefty fee to bring in Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth.

The young Spain international showed lots of promise in his early appearances under Xabi Alonso, but he’s increasingly struggled in their injury-ravaged, ever-changing backline.

It looks as though Madrid will need to reinvest more on their defence in the near future.

Eder Militao and David Alaba have regular fitness issues. Antonio Rudiger has been more erratic than ever and is out of contract at the end of the season. Raul Asencio is not the next Sergio Ramos.

Romero’s particular defending style would complement young Huijsen nicely, in theory.

2. Inter

As with Juventus, Inter aren’t exactly flush with cash. Serie A’s had quite the fall since it was the natural destination for the sport’s most elite players in the 1990s.

But Romero to Inter would make a world of sense. He’d be perfect for them, and their creaking defence looks in serious need of a rebuild. Francesco Acerbi is 37 and surely won’t go on much longer.

The Nerazzurri spent close to €100million last summer on bolstering their squad. Cash in on a couple of their more lucrative assets and target their spending on one key area this time around, and it’s not impossible to imagine them making it happen.

1. Atletico Madrid

Nothing has made more sense, has it?

Diego Simeone loves an Argentinian. And he loves a rugged no-nonsense centre-back.

Spending big on superstars hasn’t gone particularly well in recent years, but we could see Romero bucking that trend.

Those reports from Madrid’s daily sport tabloids aren’t going anywhere, either. No smoke without fire?

