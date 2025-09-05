Daniel Levy has stepped down as executive chairman of Tottenham Hotspur after almost 25 years in the role – and the club’s fans have celebrated the news on social media in hilarious ways.

Levy will always be regarded as one of the most contentious figures in Tottenham’s history.

He was the driving force behind the club’s brilliant new stadium, which stands comparison with any in world football, to the ultra-modern training headquarters at Hotspur Way in Enfield.

But, for most supporters, Levy’s time at the top will always be overshadowed by the lack of success on the field. Spurs have won just the League Cup and Europa League since 2001, with several near-misses.

Mercifully free of AI slop but with some charming reaction videos and hubristic boasting thrown in, we’ve collated 15 of the funniest reactions and memes to the departure many Spurs fans have been awaiting for years.

•Spurs fans waving off Daniel Levy• pic.twitter.com/pYouvZZ0Od — SimpsonsEFL (@EflSimpsons) September 4, 2025

Daniel Levy must have felt the threat of the massive protest I was going to organise in September. — B. (@InvertTheWing) September 4, 2025

Thoughts with the camera operator specifically employed to get mid-game close-ups of Daniel Levy — Adam Hurrey (@FootballCliches) September 4, 2025

The sky over the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Daniel Levy drives away. pic.twitter.com/OTtXVs5n1r — Phil Turton (@phillyt1) September 4, 2025

Me realizing I can no longer blame Daniel Levy for all the ills in my life pic.twitter.com/ANN9uIoxyP — Simon Yemane (@simonyemane) September 4, 2025

DANIEL LEVY IS GONE pic.twitter.com/kQUHh4d7wm — Hotspur Edition (@HotspurEdition) September 4, 2025

I won’t ever forget Daniel Levy furloughed 550 staff and asked players to reduce their wages over Covid, just to give himself a £3m bonus a day later. — coys comps (@coyscomps) September 4, 2025

Never thought I’d see a strongman like this leave office without a coup or revolution https://t.co/GJHY0hYLWC — Zito (@_Zeets) September 4, 2025

I’m wondering if Daniel Levy saw the UEFA cup being lifted last season, looked back over his shoulder and wistfully lamented “There used to be a property development company over there” — Richard Cracknell (@MrCracknell) September 4, 2025

He tried to move us to Stratford, he joined a Super League, he didn’t sign a player for 18 months. Still, there goes the best damned chairman a football club ever had. pic.twitter.com/cglWPzdq7S — James Harris (@JamesCHarris97) September 4, 2025

The Georges Kevin-Nkoudou’s, to the Clinton N’Jie’s The Joshua Onomah +11m’s, to the Erik Lamela + 25m’s From not spending after a UCL final, to firing Jose before a final From mouldy lasagnes in a box to cheese rooms in a mansion You ruined my life Daniel Coys, Mícheál https://t.co/tNBwP7XAWz pic.twitter.com/DnEGEkc5Kd — Mícheál 🇮🇪 (@RizlaThe) September 4, 2025

Daniel Levy has left Tottenham Hotspur. World football: pic.twitter.com/PSUc3TKzrK — Talking THFC (@TalkingTHFC) September 4, 2025

took a nap and woke up to see daniel levy stepping down pic.twitter.com/IyZ5LB5Djn — 𝑺 (@SZYComps) September 4, 2025

