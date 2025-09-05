logo
Spurs fans have been revelling in Levy's exit from the club.

15 of the funniest internet reactions to Daniel Levy stepping down at Tottenham

Michael Lee

Daniel Levy has stepped down as executive chairman of Tottenham Hotspur after almost 25 years in the role – and the club’s fans have celebrated the news on social media in hilarious ways.

Levy will always be regarded as one of the most contentious figures in Tottenham’s history.

He was the driving force behind the club’s brilliant new stadium, which stands comparison with any in world football, to the ultra-modern training headquarters at Hotspur Way in Enfield.

But, for most supporters, Levy’s time at the top will always be overshadowed by the lack of success on the field. Spurs have won just the League Cup and Europa League since 2001, with several near-misses.

Mercifully free of AI slop but with some charming reaction videos and hubristic boasting thrown in, we’ve collated 15 of the funniest reactions and memes to the departure many Spurs fans have been awaiting for years.

