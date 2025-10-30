Didier Drogba is one of the best strikers in Premier League history and he recently revealed who his favourite players are to watch at the moment.

During an interview with Sporty TV, he was recently asked to name his favourite African players at the moment.

These were the three players that the Chelsea legend named.

Mohammed Kudus

You won’t hear many Chelsea fans speaking fondly of Tottenham, but Drogba can’t help but love Kudus.

Given the impact he’s made since joining Spurs, it’s no wonder that the 25-year-old has caught the eye.

In the Premier League this season, he’s completed 32 successful dribbles, which is more than any other player has managed.

He also leads the Premier League assist chart with four and ranks among the 10 most creative players in the league for chances created.

Nicolas Jackson

Currently on loan at Bayern Munich from Chelsea, Jackson is another player that Drogba enjoys watching.

“I used to like Jackson [when he was at Chelsea], Drogba said.

“Because I’ve seen a lot of similarities in his debut at Chelsea, also wearing number 15 like I was.

“Unfortunately, it was a difficult time for him at Chelsea, but now at Bayern Munich, he’s doing a bit better, so I’m happy for him.”

In the Bundesliga, Jackson has found starts tough to come by as he’s been playing second-fiddle to Harry Kane.

However, he’s already off the mark with a couple of goals in the Champions League, which should do his confiendce the world of good.

While things didn’t quite work out for him at Chelsea, his record of 30 goals across two seasons is by no means disastrous.

Mohamed Salah

The last player that Drogba named was Salah.

Drogba briefly shared a dressing room with Salah at Chelsea, but it wasn’t until he left Stamford Bridge that the world saw his full potential.

Now into his ninth season with Liverpool, Salah surpassed Drogba’s Premier League scoring tally quite some time ago.

“If he continues, he’s going to destroy all my records – I want to cry,” Drogba jokingly said back in 2021.

“What I’ve seen during training, and all his teammates will tell you, the quality was there. He just needed time on the pitch to show his talent and his quality.

“When you look at the squad we had at the time, it was not easy to play, but what really got me attached to Mo is that he’s really nice, he’s really polite, even when he was not playing.

“He was sad not to contribute, but he was always good. When you have this kind of intelligence it’s just a matter of time before you blow up.

“I remember we spoke a few times when he was at Roma and he was scoring goals and then he had a moment when he was not scoring and he asked me how to deal with this kind of situation.

“I shared with him a lot of examples and experience and how it happened to me and all the strikers.”

READ NEXT: Son Heung-min names his five favourite players of all time: Ronaldo above Messi…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name Tottenham’s 25 most expensive signings in history?