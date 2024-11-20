7 former Tottenham academy graduates who are currently thriving in 2024-25

Tottenham have a litany of former academy players at other clubs and a handful of them are currently living their best lives since leaving the club.

As Ange Postecoglou’s side continue to redefine ‘Spursy’ with their wildly inconsistent results, several of their former academy graduates are enjoying good seasons elsewhere.

We’ve identified seven former Spurs stars who are currently loving life since leaving the club.

Harry Kane

After a drawn-out negotiating process, Kane left Tottenham for Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023 and he’s not looked back since.

Recording an incredible 44 goals and 12 assists last season, the England captain has continued his rich vein of scoring form in 2024-25 and has 17 goals (plus nine assists) in 16 appearances to date.

There might be growing debate over his suitability at international level, but Kane is very clearly still an elite marksman.

Troy Parrott

Despite being highly rated by Spurs fans and coaches, Parrott was never able to break into the first team and his time with the club was spent out on a series of forgettable loans in the EFL.

But his final loan spell, in the Eredivise with Excelsior Rotterdam, was the striker’s lightbulb moment; despite their relegation, Parrott scored 17 goals and earned himself a permanent move to AZ Alkmaar.

The Republic of Ireland international hasn’t looked back since. Parrott scored four times in AZ’s 9-1 rout of Herenveen in September 2024 and currently has eight goals in 16 appearances for his new club.

Marcus Edwards

Another Englishman impressing abroad, Edwards made headlines back in 2022-23 by scoring against boyhood club Tottenham in the Champions League for Sporting Lisbon – and almost nabbed a Puskas-worthy second in the same match.

Away from the spotlight of the English media, the 26-year-old – once compared to Lionel Messi by Mauricio Pochettino – has quietly developed into a very good player out in Portugal.

There have been plenty of Premier League links over the past few years, including a move to Crystal Palace and a romantic return to Spurs, but a player of Edwards’ ability is too good to be sitting on an English bench.

Adam Smith

A stalwart of Bournemouth’s rise from the nether regions of the Football League to part of the Premier League furniture, it sometimes feels like Smith will simply carry on playing forever.

But the defender actually started out at Spurs; his sole Premier League appearance came under Harry Redknapp in 2012 and Smith needed to cut his teeth at perennial second-tier menaces Leeds United and Millwall.

While few have yearned for the 33-year-old to return to Spurs over the previous decade, Smith’s career is testament to the belief that there is the right club for every player.

Kyle Walker-Peters

Walker-Peters was on the fringes of Tottenham’s first team throughout his time in north London, making 24 appearances in all competitions, including the Champions League.

In January 2020, the full-back joined Southampton on loan and made the move permanent that summer.

He has since established himself as a solid Premier League full-back, making over 140 appearances for the club and helping the Saints win promotion in May 2024.

Cameron Carter-Vickers

Formerly a perennial loanee, going out on loan to no fewer than seven clubs while on Tottenham’s books, it never looked as though USMNT international Carter-Vickers was ever going to break through and stake his claim at his parent club.

He never made a Premier League appearance for Spurs and his only opportunities came in the various cup competitions.

However, the defender made a big step up during his final loan away, playing a vital role as Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic took the Scottish title back from Rangers.

Carter-Vickers remains an important player at Parkhead and has helped Celtic cement their status as the dominant force in Scottish football.

Japhet Tanganga

One of the few beneficiaries of Jose Mourinho’s scorched-earth approach to managing Spurs, Tanganga played a series of games in the 2019-20 season before injuries stalled his progress.

In truth, the defender was probably not up to Tottenham’s standards but that didn’t stop the feeling of sadness when he made his loan move to Millwall permanent in the summer of 2024.

Tanganga has found a home from home in south London, regularly starting matches as Millwall push for an improbable promotion to the Premier League.

We’re no voyeurs of violence, but the prospect of The Den hosting top-flight football is simply too delicious to resist. Here’s hoping Tanganga and friends continue their gravity-defying form.