Tottenham have gone through something of a rebuild in the recent era, with a significant level of squad churn since Jose Mourinho left the club four years ago.

While Harry Kane is off scoring goals for fun in the Bundesliga, several of their other high-profile ex-players are currently struggling to find a club.

We’ve picked out six former Spurs players who are currently free agents.

Dele Alli

Following a short stint with Como, the 29-year-old currently finds himself without a club.

A handful of Championship clubs have been linked with the attacking midfielder, including the likes of Wrexham, Birmingham and West Brom, but he’s yet to commit himself to any club.

You imagine there’s a part of every coach that would back themselves to get Dele back to his Tottenham pomp. The man himself has spoken of his lofty ambitions to get into England’s World Cup squad next summer.

He’s now well and truly at last-chance saloon territory. At this point, it’d be a minor miracle for Dele to return to the immense level he was at in 2016-17.

Sergio Reguilon

Of the players on this list who find themselves as a free agent, Reguilon is arguably the most surprising.

He’s 28 years old, has been linked with numerous clubs over the past few months, but is yet to commit his future to any side.

A handful of Premier League clubs have been keeping tabs on him and he’s also attracted interest from MLS side Inter Miami.

Reguilon was solid during his Tottenham days and is surely worth a punt by somebody.

Ryan Fredericks

Fredericks only made a handful of cup cameo appearances for his boyhood Spurs before going on to establish a career elsewhere, with most of his appearances for Fulham and West Ham.

He’s been something of a forgotten man since joining newly-promoted Bournemouth in 2022.

The right-back never made it beyond the periphery for the Cherries as they established themselves back in the top flight and didn’t get a look in at all under Andoni Iraola due to “recurring injuries”.

Fredericks has been unattached since 2024. You imagine that the 33-year-old will likely have to move back down to the Championship at this point if he wishes to extend his career.

Fraser Forster

After spending the last few years warming the bench at Tottenham, Forster is currently without a club.

The towering shot-stopper hasn’t played in the lower league since his Norwich days in 2009, but might consider the drop down if no Premier League club suffers a goalkeeping emergency.

Clinton N’Jie

It’s safe to say it never worked out for N’Jie at Tottenham.

Bought in to provide fresh attacking impetus from the wing, the Cameroon international tore his medial collateral ligament during a Europa League match in December 2015 and only reappeared the following May.

Spurs had moved on by then and, after only appearing in the Premier League as a substitute, N’Jie joined Marseille on a season-long loan before the start of the 2016-17 season.

He was a relative success in France and Marseille chose to make N’Jie’s move permanent the following summer. It was never disclosed whether Tottenham made a loss on his £8.3 million fee.

Now in his 30s, N’Jie is unattached following spells at Dynamo Moscow, Sivasspor and Rapid Bucharest.

Josh Onomah

Highly rated during his time at Tottenham, Onomah never quite realised that early potential and was sold to Fulham in 2019.

He twice helped the Cottagers get promoted as they yo-yoed between the Premier League and Championship, but barely featured under Marco Silva in 2022-23 and was released at the end of his contract.

Onomah spent a brief stint at Preston but never extended his contract beyond an initial six months.

His last club was Blackpool, where he played 15 matches last season, but Omomah is now a free agent at the age of 28.

