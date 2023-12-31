5 former Tottenham players who are currently thriving away from N17

Tottenham have a litany of former players at other clubs and a handful of them are currently living their best lives since leaving the club.

As Ange Postecoglou’s side become the neutrals favourites for their relentlessly attacking football, several of their former players are also enjoying good seasons.

We’ve identified five former Spurs stars who are currently loving life since leaving the club.

Harry Kane

After a drawn-out negotiating process, Kane left Tottenham for Bayern Munich last summer and he’s not looked back since.

The 30-year-old has scored 25 goals and provided eight assists for the German champions already this year. Incredibly, it appears the England captain has become a better player since leaving Spurs.

Harry Kane, what a goal 🚀 pic.twitter.com/MM1w5k8D1M — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) December 20, 2023

Vincent Janssen

Janssen’s time in North London was less than memorable as he scored just two league goals throughout his entire stint with the club.

However, he did manage to rekindle his goalscoring touch in Mexico as he helped Monterrey to a league and cup double in 2019-20.

The big man has since moved to Royal Antwerp and has scored 28 goals in 50 appearances for the club. Fair play.

Harry Winks

Having spent his entire professional career on the books at Tottenham, Winks decided it was time for a new challenge last summer.

Leicester City splashed £10million on the midfielder and the 27-year-old looks a class above the Championship.

“From a personal level I wanted to get in a full preseason, get as fit as I could, and to start playing as quickly as possible,” Winks told reporters.

“I just want to be part of something and fight for something rather than playing somewhere where it’s not going to be as exciting as this. This project is so exciting.”

With Leicester 11 points clear of third-placed Southampton, it’s likely the midfielder will be back in the Premier League from next August.

Marcus Edwards

Another Englishman impressing abroad, Edwards made headlines last season by scoring against boyhood club Tottenham in the Champions League for Sporting Lisbon – and almost nabbed a Puskas-worthy second in the same match.

Away from the spotlight of the English media, the 25-year-old – once compared to Lionel Messi by Mauricio Pochettino – has quietly developed into a very good player out in Portugal.

He’s even been touted as a replacement for Jadon Sancho at Manchester United. This boy is good.

That is sensational, Marcus Edwards! 🤩 A move that had everything but the finish. What a goal this would have been! #UCL pic.twitter.com/uPMnQ1a5pq — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 13, 2022

Jack Clarke

Tottenham’s first signing in over 500 days back in the summer of 2019, Clarke joined from Leeds United for a fee of up to £10million and with a reputation as a highly-rated youngster.

However, he didn’t get minutes when loaned back to Leeds and never really kicked on in subsequent loans at Stoke and QPR. Upon returning, Clarke spent more time with the Spurs under-21s than the senior side.

The midfielder is now tearing it up at Sunderland, helping the sleeping giants reach the Championship play-offs in 2023 and leading a young team by example.

“You could say there’s a bit of a reliance on Jack,” Sunderland boss Michael Beale said after Clarke scored his 11th goal of the season at Hull on Boxing Day.

“but any team in the Championship would have a reliance on him as he’s such a good player and we make allowances for him to do what he does”

A string of Premier League clubs are thought to be interested in the 23-year-old.

