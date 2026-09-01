Mudryk will be hoping to kickstart his career at Tottenham.

Mykhailo Mudryk will be spending this season on loan at Tottenham – but what kind of salary can he expect to earn at his new club?

Mudryk has not played a competitive match since November 2024, serving a suspension that followed an adverse finding for the banned substance meldonium.

But he has been eligible to play football since July, with Chelsea willing to allow the player to leave on loan to build up match fitness.

After being linked with Coventry, Crystal Palace and Leeds, Mudryk will now spend the 2026-27 campaign at Tottenham.

The winger previously played under De Zerbi at Shakhtar Donetsk, before moving to Chelsea for an initial £61million in January 2023.

It’s currently unclear what proportion of Mudryk’s wages Spurs will pay, but the Ukrainian is currently earning £100,000 per week at Chelsea. This would mean that 13 Tottenham players get paid more, but several are paid notably less.

Here’s a full breakdown of every player in Tottenham’s squad and how much they earn in wages compared to Mudryk.

Note: Besides Van de Ven and Mateus Fernandes, all figures come via football finance website Capology, who themselves state that: “All salary figures are estimates as actual salaries may vary. Unverified players are calculated using algorithms, or sourced from reporting that has not been confirmed yet.”

1. Omar Marmoush – £250,000

2. Micky van de Ven – £245,000

3. Sandro Tonali – £200,000

4. Xavi Simons – £195,000

5. Mateus Fernandes – £175,000

6. James Maddison – £170,000

7. Conor Gallagher – £160,000

=8. Mohammed Kudus – £150,000

=8. Pedro Porro – £150,000

=8. Marcos Senesi – £150,000

11. Dominic Solanke – £140,000

12. Savio – £130,000

13. Dejan Kulusevski – £110,000

14. Mykhailo Mudryk – £100,000

15. Richarlison – £90,000

16. Radu Dragusin – £85,000

17. Ben Davies – £80,000

=18. Destiny Udogie – £75,000

=18. Rodrigo Bentacur – £75,000

=18. Archie Gray – £75,000

19. Pape Sarr – £70,000

20. Kevin Danso – £65,000

=21. Lucas Bergvall – £60,000

=21. Antonin Kinsky – £60,000

23. Mathys Tel – £55,000

24. Wilson Odobert – £40,000

25. Kota Takai – £32,500

26. Souza – £25,000

=27. Dane Scarlett – £15,000

=27. Brandon Austin – £15,000

29. Alfie Devine – £6,500

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