Thomas Frank is on incredibly thin ice at Tottenham, with his side currently sat 14th in the Premier League and just eight points above the relegation zone.

Given Spurs’ struggles this season, it’s becoming increasingly unlikely that Frank will be in the dugout next season, unless he manages to turn things around in the coming weeks.

With that in mind, we’ve ranked the six most high-profile managers who are out of contract this summer by how likely they are to become the next Tottenham manager.

6. Thomas Tuchel

While Tuchel would no doubt do a fine job with Tottenham and they’d be happy to take him after the World Cup, the German will likely have other options on the table.

He’s been heavily linked with the Manchester United job and with that in mind, it would take quite the push from Spurs to secure his services.

5. Ernesto Valverde

Tottenham were linked with Valverde back in 2021, but the move never materialised in the end.

The 61-year-old is out of contract with Athletic Club at the end of the season, with it currently undecided whether he’ll sign a new deal.

Valverde’s lack of Premier League experience somewhat counts against him in this ranking, but we’d sure love to see him in England.

Despite a few collapses in Europe, he did a pretty good job with Barcelona on the whole, given the context of his time in charge, winning two league titles with them.

All things considered, he’s also done a good job with Athletic Bilbao since returning to the club, turning them into top-four challengers.

4. Marco Silva

Prior to appointing Frank, Silva was among the shortlist of options that Tottenham were considering.

Given the resources he’s had to work with, the 48-year-old has done an excellent job with Fulham, consistently having them push for a top-half finish.

With his deal at Craven Cottage expiring this summer, he’ll surely be considered once again, although we think a few names are ahead of him at this stage.

3. Oliver Glasner

The 51-year-old has done a terrific job with Crystal Palace, guiding them to Europe and winning two trophies in the process.

We could certainly see him being on the shortlist to replace Frank, although the way his stints with Wolfsburg, Eintracht Frankfurt and now Crystal Palace have ended put a slight red flag against his name.

If not properly backed, we can see it being only a matter of time before he and the higher-ups at Tottenham start to butt heads.

Still, he’s definitely someone that the club will consider this summer and rightly so.

2. Andoni Iraola

Spurs have increasingly drifted away from ‘The Tottenham Way’ in recent years, but Iraola could bring that back.

His high-energy attacking football would no doubt be a hit in North London and it’s no secret that he’s been linked with the job previously.

His stock may have gone down amidst Bournemouth’s struggles this season, but given he’s lost the spine of his squad over the past 12 months, a drop-off seemed almost inevitable.

Of the Premier League managers out-of-contract this summer, Iraola seems like the best fit for Spurs.

1. Mauricio Pochettino

They say never go back, but at this point, what have Tottenham got to lose?

Since parting company with one another, Spurs have gone from Champions League finalists and Premier League challengers to mid-table fodder.

Similarly, while Pochettino has done adequate jobs with PSG, Chelsea and now the United States, he’s never bonded with any of those sides quite like Tottenham.

According to Football Insider, Pochettino himself would be open to returning to Spurs after the 2026 World Cup and we’d certainly love to see it. Watch this space.

