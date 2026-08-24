Omar Marmoush could be on the move to Tottenham Hotspur – but might the Manchester City and Egypt attacker’s wages be a problem?

Tottenham have been continually linked with Marmoush through the summer transfer window, but it seems the north London side might finally be readying their move.

City and Tottenham still have work to do to reach an agreement over a transfer fee, with Spurs then needing to agree terms with the 27-year-old.

Prior to this summer, that may have been problematic.

Marmoush is currently paid £295,000 a week at the Etihad after signing from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2025.

Matching those terms would have required Spurs to smash their wage structure before this window. But deals they have already done in 2026 have prompted a change of approach, similar to that of Arsenal’s.

Sandro Tonali was the first Spurs player to receive a deal worth £200,000 a week, when he joined from Newcastle.

And Spurs recently agreed a new deal with Micky van de Ven which, according to reports in the Netherlands, sees the defender trouser £64million over five years.

Here’s a full breakdown of every player in Tottenham’s squad and how much they earn in wages compared to Marmoush.

Note: Besides Van de Ven and Mateus Fernandes, all figures come via football finance website Capology, who themselves state that: “All salary figures are estimates as actual salaries may vary. Unverified players are calculated using algorithms, or sourced from reporting that has not been confirmed yet.”

1. Omar Marmoush – £295,000

2. Micky van de Ven – £245,000

3. Sandro Tonali – £200,000

4. Xavi Simons – £195,000

5. Mateus Fernandes – £175,000

6. James Maddison – £170,000

7. Conor Gallagher – £160,000

=8. Mohammed Kudus – £150,000

=8. Pedro Porro – £150,000

=8. Marcos Senesi – £150,000

11. Dominic Solanke – £140,000

12. Dejan Kulusevski – £110,000

13. Richarlison – £90,000

14. Radu Dragusin – £85,000

15. Ben Davies – £80,000

=16. Destiny Udogie – £75,000

=16. Guglielmo Vicario – £75,000

=16. Rodrigo Bentacur – £75,000

=16. Archie Gray – £75,000

20. Pape Sarr – £70,000

21. Kevin Danso – £65,000

=22. Lucas Bergvall – £60,000

=22. Antonin Kinsky – £60,000

24. Mathys Tel – £55,000

25. Wilson Odobert – £40,000

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