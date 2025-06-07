Ange Postecoglou has been sacked by Tottenham Hotspur – and several of his Europa League-winning team are unhappy with the decision.

Despite breaking Tottenham’s 17-year trophy drought and being widely popular in the dressing room, Postecoglou lost his job after Daniel Levy decided to make a change.

We’ve identified five Spurs first-teamers who might follow Postecoglou out of the club this summer.

Cristian Romero

Romero was vital during Spurs’ Europa League final victory and was named as the player of the tournament after they beat Manchester United in the final.

Postecoglou had stated he wants to hold on to the Argentina international, saying: “He is a winner. You saw that in all the big games we’ve had and the lads certainly respect him very highly.

But the 27-year-old defender has other ideas.

While answering questions about his immediate future in football, Romero told Los Edul: “I still need to play La Liga. I would love it because it’s the league I’m missing.”

When asked if he intends on returning to Argentina, he added: “If I return, it will be to Belgrano. It will be a family decision.

“God willing, I have several years left in Europe and will think about it later, but yes, I would like to return.”

Son Heung-min

Now aged 32, Son is a player on the decline. Injuries hampered his 2024-25 campaign, and the Spurs legend scored just 11 goals in 46 appearances.

That was Son’s lowest goals return since his first season in north London and he didn’t start the Europa League final.

The South Korea captain is a prime target for Saudi clubs and may choose to leave north London after 10 glittering years as a European champion.

Pedro Porro

Porro paid an emotional tribute to Ange Postecoglou following his dismissal as Tottenham head coach.

“Thank you for everything, boss,” Porro said on his Instagram page.

“For mentoring me early on, helping me settle into the club, and trusting me out on the pitch.

“I’ll always be grateful for the way you led us, defended us, and kept us going through all the highs and lows.

“Above everything, you gave us one of the greatest moments in the club’s history and for that, you’ll always be celebrated. Wishing you all the very best, boss.”

Porro had previously urged the club to retain Postecoglou, but may choose to leave the club with three La Liga clubs (Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Villarreal) all interested in the 25-year-old.

READ NEXT: Postecoglou & 7 other managers sacked straight after winning a trophy



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every player Ange Postecoglou used at Tottenham?



Rodrigo Bentancur

Atletico Madrid have added Bentancur to a list of transfer targets which already includes his Spurs team-mate Romero, according to reports.

The Uruguay midfielder, who joined the club in January 2022, has often struggled with injuries but has shown his class when fit.

With Champions League football on the horizon next year, Spurs would hate to lose a player of Bentancur’s quality, but his contract expires in 2026.

Micky van de Ven

Among many tributes to the outgoing Postecoglou, Dutch defender Van de Ven added: “Gaffer, thank you for everything! Believed in me from the first day I arrived at the club.

“Many ups and downs in the last two years but you kept believing in us and kept pushing us.

“Big part of the success from the club this year, and forever grateful that u made me part of it. All the best.”

Van de Ven endured a frustrating, injury-hit campaign, but remained a key figure in the Spurs side whenever fit.

Despite the setbacks, Van de Ven’s standout performance in the Europa League final capped off a memorable European run, ending the club’s 17-year wait for silverware.

Football Insider previously revealed that he would be open to leaving Tottenham if Real Madrid made a formal approach, with the Spanish giants long-term admirers of the defender.

Liverpool have also been linked with his signature. Watch this space.