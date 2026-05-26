Tottenham have won as many Premier League points as Liverpool and Aston Villa since appointing Roberto De Zerbi at the end of March.

De Zerbi walked into a club in crisis, scrambling to avoid an unthinkable relegation thanks to the combined efforts of Thomas Frank, Igor Tudor and several culpable board members.

Spurs were narrowly above the relegation zone, but dropped points against Sunderland and Brighton in De Zerbi’s first two outings saw them sink below West Ham and into 18th place.

But the 2-2 draw with Brighton saw the first real signs of fight in months. Spurs won their next two matches against Wolves and Aston Villa to haul themselves back above the danger zone.

Four points from their final three games saw Tottenham hold off West Ham and ensure their Premier League status.

The fans will be expecting a lot better next year, but De Zerbi’s appointment was one that paid off the beleaguered Spurs board.

“He’s so passionate,” said James Maddison, who spent much of the season sidelined by injury, about De Zerbi. “He’s been living at the training ground with the guys, with his team.

“He’s there at 9pm with all his staff. They’ve got the tactics board up, there’s six of them, they’re just talking.

“It’s 9pm and we’ve already had four or five meetings on each game. He’s just obsessed with football.

“You feel the authenticity of someone who’s passionate for Tottenham – because I am, I love this club and I want this club to be successful so badly.

“Without that appointment, disaster could have maybe struck, but it didn’t and he takes a lot of credit for that because of the work he’s done behind the scenes and on the training pitch.

“I’m excited under this manager.”

De Zerbi has injected the team with purpose and a coherent structure. But the squad needs surgery over the summer, even if several injured stars return by August.

Without European football, there’s a chance Spurs return to their natural top-half habitat – even if no supporter will be vocalising that after the past two league campaigns.

Spurs would be upper mid-table if the season had started with De Zerbi, so the potential is there for better things in 2026-27.

Note: to create this table, we’ve used our sister site Football365 and their brilliant Premier League Tables resource – a goldmine for creating and exploring custom tables.

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