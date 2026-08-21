Savinho is on the move to Tottenham Hotspur – but how do his current wages at Manchester City compare with those of his new team-mates?

The Brazilian winger is due to join Spurs for an initial £75million – with an extra £10million in potential add-ons – as Roberto De Zerbi builds a squad aimed at avoiding another relegation battle.

Tottenham have spent a combined £185m on midfielders Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali, while also signing Jan Paul van Hecke, Marcos Sensei and Andrew Robertson for their defence.

Spurs also remain interested in Cody Gakpo and Omar Marmoush, but spending such a high fee on Savinho is certainly a statement of intent.

The 22-year-old currently earns £80,000 per week at City, placing him in the mid-range of Tottenham’s current squad. We’ll expect he’ll recieve a pay increase upon his move to north London.

Here’s a full breakdown of every player in Tottenham’s squad and how much they earn in wages compared to Savinho.

Note: Besides Van de Ven and Mateus Fernandes, all figures come via football finance website Capology, who themselves state that: “All salary figures are estimates as actual salaries may vary. Unverified players are calculated using algorithms, or sourced from reporting that has not been confirmed yet.”

1. Micky van de Ven – £245,000

2. Sandro Tonali – £200,000

3. Xavi Simons – £195,000

4. Mateus Fernandes – £175,000

5. James Maddison – £170,000

6. Conor Gallagher – £160,000

=7. Mohammed Kudus – £150,000

=7. Pedro Porro – £150,000

=7. Marcos Senesi – £150,000

10. Dominic Solanke – £140,000

11. Dejan Kulusevski – £110,000

12. Richarlison – £90,000

13. Radu Dragusin – £85,000

=14. Savinho – £80,000

=14. Ben Davies – £80,000

=16. Destiny Udogie – £75,000

=16. Guglielmo Vicario – £75,000

=16. Rodrigo Bentacur – £75,000

=16. Archie Gray – £75,000

20. Pape Sarr – £70,000

21. Kevin Danso – £65,000

=22. Lucas Bergvall – £60,000

=22. Antonin Kinsky – £60,000

24. Mathys Tel – £55,000

25. Wilson Odobert – £40,000

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