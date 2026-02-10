Since playing Arsenal in November, only two Premier League clubs have accumulated fewer points than Tottenham.

Whichever way you spin it, the 2025-26 campaign has been disastrous for Spurs, with the club now just a few points above the relegation zone.

While most fans thought that last season’s finish in 17th was a one-off, their poor form in the Premier League has carried over into this season.

Thomas Frank made a somewhat promising start to life in North London, winning three of his first four league matches, but things have quickly turned sour for the former Brentford boss.

A crippling injury crisis certainly hasn’t helped, but the fact that Spurs have only taken 11 points from their last 15 matches surely means that the end is in sight for the 52-year-old boss.

Since playing Arsenal in November, Spurs have averaged a miserable 0.73 points per game, which is the equivalent of just 28 points over a full campaign.

During this period, Spurs have the worst defensive record in the league (27 goals conceded) and only seven clubs have scored fewer goals than them (17 goals).

Tottenham looked second best for the majority of the game against Newcastle, with Frank’s side giving up 21 shots to a Newcastle side who were winless in their last five matches.

“You’ve got to say what it is and they are in a relegation fight,” Glenn Hoddle told TNT Sports following their latest loss.

“The players have to understand that and the fans have to understand that.

“It is the reality and you have to scrap for every single point.”

In contrast, Arsenal have taken more points than any other club since last playing Spurs, having won nine of their last 14 league matches.

The two clubs will face each other once again next Sunday, with Arsenal being the overwhelming favourites for that tie.

To illustrate just how wide the gap between both sides is right now, here’s how the Premier League table shapes up since the last North London Derby, which Arsenal won 4-1.

Note: to create this table, we’ve used our sister site Football365 and their brilliant Premier League Tables resource – a goldmine for creating and exploring custom tables.

