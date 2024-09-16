The shocking Premier League table since Tottenham lost to Chelsea in November 2023

Tottenham Hotspur have won less points than Bournemouth in the Premier League since the start of November 2023.

After a fast start under Ange Postecoglou, who won eight and drew two of his first 10 league matches after taking over in the summer of 2023, Spurs have suffered an alarming dip in form.

The descent began with a madcap 4-1 home defeat to Chelsea where Spurs had two players sent off, and three defeats in their next four matches followed.

Postecoglou’s side slowly slipped out of the top four and finished fifth in the final 2023-24 standings, earning them Europa League football.

Despite their back-to-front campaign, Spurs fans were hopeful at the start of Postecoglou’s second season at the helm but the team has won just one of their opening four matches as criticism begins to mount on the manager.

Asked about his side’s weaknesses in defending set-pieces after their 1-0 loss to Arsenal, the Australian boss said: “For some reason, people think I don’t care about set pieces.

“It’s a narrative that you can keep going for ages and ages. I understand that. We work on them all the time but we paid the price today. It’s my burden to carry and I’m happy to do that.

“For us the way forward is to try and turn the football we are ­playing into something meaningful.”

After investing heavily over the summer, Spurs fans will be expecting Postecoglou to improve the side’s form quickly, but a look at the Premier League table of the past 10-and-a-half months suggests that might be easier said than done.

Note: all teams have played 32 games unless otherwise specified. Only teams that played in both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 Premier League seasons have been included.

1. Manchester City – 79 points (GD +55)

2. Arsenal – 75 points (GD +52)

3. Liverpool – 67 points (GD +37)

4. Chelsea – 58 points (GD +15)

5. Aston Villa – 55 points (GD +4)

6. Newcastle – 53 points (GD +11)

7. Manchester United – 51 points (GD +4)

8. Bournemouth – 47 points (GD 0)

9. Tottenham – 44 points (GD +2)

10. West Ham – 42 points (GD -14)

11. Fulham – 40 points (GD 1)

12. Crystal Palace – 39 points (GD 2)

13. Everton – 38 points (GD -16)

14. Brighton – 37 points (GD -7)

15. Wolves – 35 points (GD -18)

16. Nottingham Forest – 34 points (GD -11)

17. Brentford – 33 points (GD -13)