Son Heung-min is set to discuss his future with Tottenham during pre-season as a summer exit looks like a real possibility at this stage.

The 32-year-old is now entering the final year of his contract with Spurs and plenty of sides from across the globe have been linked.

Going off the latest transfer rumours, here are five potential destinations for the Tottenham legend this summer.

Saudi Arabia

According to reports, as many as three different Saudi Pro League clubs are currently chasing Son’s signature.

The South Korean international was subject to interest from Saudi clubs in 2023 and 2024, but he rejected their advances at the time.

As of writing, the likes of Al Ahli, Al Nassr and Al Qadsiah are all interested in bringing the 32-year-old to the Middle East.

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs has reported that Saudi dealmakers would be prepared to pay €40million plus add-ons and offer Son a yearly wage of €30million.

Those numbers could certainly tempt him, although it remains to be seen whether the forward wants to remain in Europe.

Bayer Leverkusen

Perhaps a move back to Leverkusen would suit Son at this stage of his career.

He made 87 appearances for the club between 2013 and 2015, scoring 29 goals in that time. With Florian Wirtz on his way to Liverpool, the Bundesliga club are also in need of some attacking reinforcements this summer.

According to reports, the Bundesliga side have discussed the possibility of bringing Son back, although they are yet to make an official approach. Watch this space.

Fenerbahce

Having previously worked with Jose Mourinho, a move to Fenerbahce could also make sense for Son.

According to reports, the Turkish club are interested in signing him and there have been positive exchanges between the forward and Mourinho.

However, at this stage, Fenerbahce could struggle to match Tottenham’s asking price.

MLS

A move to MLS has also been mooted for the South Korean international and several clubs will no doubt be interested.

At this stage of his career, a switch to MLS could be ideal. While he’s perhaps no longer at the very peak of his powers, he’s more than good enough to rip things up in the United States.

We wouldn’t be surprised if Hugo Lloris puts in a good word and tries to lure him to LAFC.

FC Seoul

This would be the romantic move for Son.

The Tottenham legend came through the academy at FC Seoul, although he never made a senior appearance for the club.

Last summer, he discussed the possibility of playing in the K-League one day and FC Seoul would surely be interested in making a deal like that happen.

“It’s fun to watch because we all love football, you know, so especially back home,” Son told reporters last summer when discussing the K-League.

“It means something, but, if I’ll play in the K League, I don’t know, (in) football, you never know.

“I can’t give you an answer right now, but I just want to focus on where I am now, so, as I said last year, before we started the season, I got a lot of things to do in the Premier League, so I want to improve as much as I can, and I want to be a better player as much as I can.

“So, yeah, football, you never know. I can’t give you the answer, but you never know. Let’s see what happens.”

