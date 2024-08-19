Spurs’ crown jewel has punched his ticket to the Premier League – & future England stardom

Now is the time when many of the Premier League’s young starlets are loaned out to various clubs to gain vital experience that might just help them fulfil their potential as footballers.

Tottenham have just made Alfie Devine, Jamie Donley, and Ashley Phillips available for loan, in the hope that a good club maybe abroad or a little further down the football pyramid will give their hot prospects some game time.

Do you know who’s not going out on loan, though? Mikey Steven Danny Moore, that’s who.

And, no, it’s not Michael Steven Daniel Moore—his name is straight to the damn point, it’s not wasting any time, it’s getting sh*t done as quickly as possible, and that is just as true of the kid to whom the name is attached.

Mikey Moore has just turned 17, he’s just signed his first professional contract, and it looks like he’s going to be brought into Tottenham’s first team under Ange Postecoglou this season, which tells us one thing with a baller of his calibre.

Breakthrough.

Spurs’ academy director Simon Davies recently told the Evening Standard of Big Ange’s desire to let the kids play, as the club looks to rediscover an identity in the form of being a hub for young players to prosper.

“I speak to the manager regularly and he’s got a real thirst for youth development. He understands the fans’ and the club’s ambitions to have several—not just one—but several of our own in the first-team.”

That’s smart because Moore might just be the catalyst for a new generation of success at Tottenham if things go to plan.

The teenager prefers to play centrally or on the left and appears to be equally effective in both roles. His close control is exceptional, his speed is scary, his passing is deft, his shooting is superb, and his vision is off the charts.

He seems to be able to go all Matrix bullet-time when he’s in possession. In fact, we reckon Keanu Reeves would’ve never gotten the gig if Moore had been born a little earlier.

Don’t just take our word for it, though. The proof is in the eye test.

More than once in the clip above, Moore is well outside the penalty area when he catches a keeper off his line and knocks the ball over him before anyone else on the pitch has figured out what’s going on.

He also has the presence of mind, even when surrounded by players in the penalty area, to notice the keeper is about to go to ground, and dink him from close range.

There’s a new MM in town. His mates must call him Eminem. Got Marshall Mathers wondering if he is, in fact, the real Slim Shady.

Moore doesn’t have a go-to trademark finish, he tailors his finishes depending on the situation, and that’s how you do bonkers numbers.

Of course, there were players like Thierry Henry and Arjen Robben who, more often than not, you’d know what they were going to, they simply couldn’t be stopped. But Moore seems to be able to rapidly assess the situation in front of him and execute the right finish at the right time.

It’s that presence of mind and lightspeed improvisation that is going to see Mikey Moore go right to the top, in our opinion. We shouldn’t get too carried away, though. Simon Davies won’t be happy with us.

“It’s encouraging that the manager sees something in Mikey but it is just potential at the moment. I spoke to him this morning while he was having his breakfast about staying calm and consistent and keep working hard every day, do the small things right [because] the small things get noticed.” Davies told reporters at the back end of last season.

Clearly, Moore has taken on Davies’ advice, because Big Ange has been playing the teenage sensation in preseason.

Against QPR, Postecoglou deployed the England under-17 on the right instead of the left. And while we reckon he’s probably far more natural on the left, where he can cut inside and drive at the heart of the defence, or even in the centre where his vision and awareness can shine, it’s about seizing the opportunity.

And seize he did. Throughout Spurs’ entire pre-season campaign.

Ultimately, it’s a waiting game now.

Spurs aren’t short of players in Moore’s position—Son Heung-Min, Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski, Dominic Solanke, Richarlison, and Timo Werner to name a few—but don’t be surprised if we see more of Mikey Moore in the Premier League or domestic cups this season.

We’ll let Simon Davies have the last word.

“He’s super mature for a young boy so let’s hope his potential is fulfilled. But, unfortunately, we haven’t got a crystal ball, so we just have to do all the small things right every day, and stay consistent and calm.”

By Andrew Martin