Tottenham have lost more Premier League home games than Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool combined since they moved into the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2019.

The state-of-the-art new ground has been praised for its facilities, but it’s been a struggle for Spurs to make it a difficult place for the opposition to go.

Jose Mourinho praised Tottenham’s stadium as “the best in the world” after he took over while the club were still getting used to their new home. But it wouldn’t be long before games were being played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think so,” Mourinho responded when asked if the new stadium can become a fortress.

“But we need to do it with the fans. Without them you can create a kind of fortress, but based on the tactical side of the game.

“But, I think with fans, you can do it in a much stronger way because you add the emotional side of the game that only your fans in your stadium can give to you.”

That didn’t quite come to pass, although they weren’t shockingly poor in their first full season with the stadium packed out – the 2021-22 campaign in which Antonio Conte led them to a top-four finish ahead of their north London rivals Arsenal.

Spurs won 13 of their 19 league outings on their own patch that season and boasted a better home record than the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United.

What they’d give for a record like that now, with their dismal record at home one of the key reasons for being mired in the relegation battle this season.

After beating Burnley on the opening weekend, Spurs have won just one of their last 15 outings at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. They have the worst home record in the entire division, having picked up even fewer points on their own soil than Championship-bound Wolves and Burnley.

“We would like our home to be a fortress,” Thomas Frank discussed back in October.

“Can we make our home an unbelievably difficult place to come to? Then the job is half done in terms of what you like to try to achieve. And that is like an unbelievable cohesion between the team and the fans.

“It cannot only be the team, it cannot only be the fans. It needs to be both. We need to bring energy to each other. We need to work unbelievably hard, perform well, try to be positive – but also need a little bit of help.

“Every game goes a little bit up and down. You have good spells, bad spells. We need the fans, especially in the tough moments. The better they can be behind the team, the better it will be.”

Unfortunately for Frank, he never got his wish. Spurs’ home form never picked up, and the Dane was sacked, while his successor Igor Tudor has failed to turn things around. The interim has overseen defeats to Arsenal, Crystal Palace and now relegation rivals Nottingham Forest at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Here’s the breakdown of the Premier League home table since Tottenham moved to their new stadium.

Note: to create this table, we’ve used our sister site Football365 and their brilliant Premier League Tables resource – a goldmine for creating and exploring custom tables.

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