Following the sacking of Ange Postecoglou, Brentford boss Thomas Frank is set to become the new Tottenham Hotspur manager.

Frank has done an excellent job since taking the Brentford job in 2018, as he’s transformed the Bees into a solid midtable Premier League outfit.

We’ve assessed the current Brentford squad and have picked out five players that he could look to take with him to Tottenham next season.

Bryan Mbeumo

Manchester United are pushing hard to sign Mbeumo, but as of writing, they’ve still not reached an agreement with Tottenham.

It has since been reported by the Daily Mirror that Frank would look to bring Mbeumo with him to Tottenham, if he does land the job.

While Spurs perhaps wouldn’t match United’s lucrative contract offer to Mbeumo, they do have the lure of Champions League football next season.

Given the season he’s just had, it’s safe to say that whoever ends up signing the 25-year-old is getting a cracking player.

Yoane Wissa

With Richarlison likely on his way out of Spurs this summer, the club are going to be in the market for a new number nine.

Given the season that Wissa has just had, Brentford will no doubt be bracing themselves for incoming offers this summer.

Funnily enough, Spurs were reportedly sniffing around the 28-year-old back in January, but nothing came of their interest in the end.

However, with Frank potentially taking over next season, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Spurs rekindle their interest.

The forward scored 19 league goals last season, which was eight more than any Tottenham player managed. He’d be a great asset for them next season, although he won’t come cheap.

Mikkel Damsgaard

Prior to Damsgaard’s switch to Brentford, Tottenham were interested in the Danish midfielder while he was playing for Sampdoria.

Given the way he’s developed over these past few seasons, they probably regret not pulling the trigger for him when they were initially interested.

The 24-year-old provided 10 assists in the Premier League last season and created a total of 63 chances. In the entire Spurs squad, only Dejan Kulusevski created more chances than that during 2024-25.

Getting him out of Brentford won’t be cheap, considering he’s under contract until 2030, but Frank will surely be interested if he does take the Tottenham job.

Nathan Collins

As the long-term future of Cristian Romero hangs in the balance, Frank could turn to Brentford when looking for his replacement.

The Republic of Ireland international already has over 100 Premier League appearances under his belt and still has the best years of his career ahead of him.

Both Newcastle and Arsenal have been linked with the 24-year-old in recent months, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see Spurs enter the race. Watch this space.

Kevin Schade

With Son Heung-min not getting any younger, Tottenham could look at someone like Schade as his long-term replacement.

The 23-year-old is coming off the back of his most prolific campaign yet, where he scored 11 league goals and averaged a strike every 209 minutes.

Frank has consistently spoken highly of Schade since his arrival from Freiburg and the player has developed well under the Danish coach.

“I am convinced he will be a very good player for us in the future,” is what Frank said back in 2023.

“Kevin is a young player that needs a lot of development but he has shown very good signs of what he is capable of.”

