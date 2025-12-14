Thomas Frank is under increasing pressure at Tottenham, having only won two of his last nine league matches and with the club currently sat 11th in the table.

After sacking Ange Postecoglou after winning the Europa League last season, Daniel Levy will be desperate for Frank to turn things around, but it already feels like the Dane is on borrowed time.

Following their latest 3-0 loss against Nottingham Forest, we’ve identified five things that Frank must do in order to save his job.

Improve home form

While Frank’s side have been erratic on the road of late, it’s been their home form which has really hampered them.

As of writing, they’ve only taken eight points from their eight home matches, which is the fourth-worst record of any Premier League side. Only Burnley, West Ham and Wolves have taken fewer points from home games than Spurs.

Former Spurs midfielder Danny Murphy thinks that the anxiety amongst the Tottenham crowd is being transmitted onto the pitch – something that Frank needs to sort immediately.

“It’s a simple case of the anxiety of the crowd is transmitted on to the pitch in the same way their confidence is when they are all for you and things are going well,” Murphy told BBC Sport.

“So when things are going badly, the same players who are capable of doing things with the ball, you see them playing with more freedom on the road and they start playing a bit safer at home because they don’t want to be the one who gets the moan and the groan from the crowd when they give the ball away.

“It can sometimes take real mental toughness for a player to get through that, and you need a good result or two at home to then go back to playing freer.”

Next up for Spurs is Liverpool at home…

Get more out of creative players

There’s no denying that injuries have hampered Spurs this season.

Being without the likes of James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski in particular has left them looking short in attack.

However, Frank should be getting more out of the attacking players at his disposal.

As of writing, Spurs have only created an xG of 15.17, which is the fourth lowest of any Premier League side this season.

Given the personnel that Frank has to work with, Tottenham should be considerably higher up that table.

Take more shots

Also related to their lack of creativity is their lack of goalmouth action.

Spurs currently rank 17th in the Premier League for shots taken and are one of just four sides that take fewer than 10 shots per game on average.

As the saying goes, if you don’t shoot, you won’t score.

Become harder to score against in open play

Spurs boast one of the best defensive records in the league when it comes to defending set-pieces, having only conceded two of them so far.

However, their record from defending in open play is among the worst in the league.

As of writing, only Wolves and Leeds United have conceded more goals from open play than Frank’s side have so far (18).

If this worrying trend continues, as it did against Nottingham Forest, we can’t see Frank lasting much longer in the job.

Build a stronger bond with Spurs fans

Football fans can be forgiving, even when results are going against them, providing that they relate to the manager and can see a clear path forward.

Indeed, it was often Postecoglou’s strong bond with the Spurs fans that carried him through turbulent months when the club was struggling.

However, Frank has never really bonded with the Spurs fans in the same way as Ange and vice versa.

