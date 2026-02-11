Tottenham now find themselves in a relegation battle, with the club just five points above the bottom three with 12 games remaining.

Thomas Frank has been sacked following their latest defeat against Newcastle and if the club doesn’t appoint the right manager to replace him, they find themselves in serious danger of going down.

Using players under contract with the club, we’ve assembled a realistic XI of how Spurs could line up in the Championship next season, if they are relegated.

GK: Antonin Kinsky

Guglielmo Vicario would almost certainly leave if Spurs go down, which would open the door for Kinsky to claim a starting spot.

Spurs signed the 22-year-old for £12.5million last January and handed him a six-and-a-half year deal which runs until 2031.

Even if Tottenham are playing Championship football next season, he’s not going anywhere with a contract like that.

RB: Djed Spence

Of the players who’ve played more than 1000 minutes of Premier League football this season, we think that Spence would be one of the most likely to stay.

Let’s not forget that the full-back was playing in the Championship as recently as 2023-24 and with plenty of experience in the league, Spurs would likely want him to stick around.

CB: Ashley Phillips

Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven would probably be two of the first players out of the door in this scenario, so we won’t include them.

Spurs signed Phillips from Blackburn Rovers in 2023, but the young centre-half is yet to make his senior debut for the club.

He’s spent the past couple of seasons developing on loan with Stoke, where he’s established himself as one of the best defenders in the league.

The 20-year-old is certainly a Premier League player in the making and would be a seamless fit into Tottenham’s Championship XI.

CB: Luka Vuskovic

Another out-on-loan defender who could be a prominent starter next season is Vuskovic.

The towering Croatian defender has all of the attributes to be a dominant force in the second tier and is currently enjoying a good loan spell with Hamburg in the Bundesliga.

Kevin Danso is another potential option for this position, who we wouldn’t be surprised to see stick around in the second tier.

LB: Ben Davies

With the youthful look to the XI, Tottenham will be keen to retain at least some of their experienced heads.

Davis’ current contract expires at the end of the season, but the club could be tempted to give him another year on reduced terms if they land in the second tier next season.

CM: Archie Gray

Gray was a standout performer for Leeds United in the Championship during the 2023-24 campaign when they finished third.

While he’d likely have offers to return to the Premier League, Spurs should still have enough pull to make him stay, given his age and contract length.

He’s also another player who can fill in at right-back, although he’s most influential when in midfield.

CM: Lucas Bergvall

Similar to Gray, Bergvall would likely have offers to go elsewhere, but a year in the Championship wouldn’t massively hinder his career, given his age.

He’s still under contract with Spurs until 2031, so it would take a lucrative offer to lure him away from North London right now.

He’d also be a top player in the Championship and would thrive in a promotion-hunting side, like you’d expect Tottenham to be.

CAM: Alfie Devine

Devine has been thriving in the Championship with Preston North End, so it stands to reason that the club would make use of him next season.

It’s worth noting that Preston does have the option to buy the 21-year-old at the end of the season, but according to reports, it’s unclear if the club will be able to trigger the lucrative clause, which would likely be a club record.

From midfield, he’s scored six goals and produced two assists this season for a side in the playoff hunt.

RW: Wilson Odobert

Tottenham fans are yet to see the best of Odobert, who has been in and out of the starting XI this season.

While he’s not a consistent performer at Premier League level, a drop down to the Championship could be the best thing for his career right now.

LW: Mikey Moore

Moore was linked with a loan move to the Championship, before he ended up joining Rangers instead.

Spurs fans still have high hopes for the teenager, who could become a first-team regular next season if the club is playing in the Championship.

Another option for this role could be Manor Solomon, providing that Fiorentina don’t trigger their option to buy at the end of the season.

ST: Will Lankshear

The striker spot is perhaps the biggest unknown if Spurs are relegated.

Richarlison and Dominic Solanke would almost certainly leave. Would someone like Mathys Tel stick around for a season in the second tier? We’re not so sure.

Of the players that Spurs have out on loan, Lankshear at least has experience at the level, having spent this season on loan with Oxford United.

He’s scored six goals in 30 appearances, but you’d think would be more prolific in a side that creates more chances.

