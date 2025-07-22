Tottenham Hotspur have one of the best academies in English football, with several young stars looking to break through in the 2025-26 season.

New manager Thomas Frank may look to use some of Spurs’s upcoming stars to freshen up his squad and create the blueprint for his reign in north London.

Who could be next in line at Spurs to break into the first team and become a future star? Read on and find out.

Mikey Moore

There are huge hopes surrounding Moore after he made an exciting impact in the first team last season.

The 17-year-old made 19 first-team appearances for Spurs and scored his first senior goal for his boyhood club against Elfsborg in the Europa League.

Moore would’ve played an even greater role for Postecoglou last year if he hadn’t contracted a long-term virus over the winter months.

Thrillingly direct and blessed with excellent ball control, we expect to see Moore push on this year and blossom into the generational talent he has every chance of becoming.

Luka Vuskovic

Vuskovic has finally arrived at Spurs after signing in September 2023 from Hajduk Split as a 16-year-old.

The defender spent last season on loan at Westerlo in Belgium, where he scored an impressive seven goals from centre-back, including an outrageous overhead kick against Club Brugge.

He made his senior debut for Croatia last month, having continued to develop at an incredible rate, and the youngster scored against Reading in Frank’s first match in charge.

Powerful, technically accomplished and mature beyond his years, Spurs might just have their own William Saliba on their hands.

Will Lankshear

Lankshear opened his Spurs account in the Europa League last season, scoring in the league stage against Galatasaray, before getting sent off later in the match.

The physically imposing 20-year-old striker joined West Brom on loan for the second half of last season, but failed to make much impression at the Hawthorns.

But he possesses many attributes that Frank is keen on, such as his ability to link up and his positional awareness around the box, so he could well feature again in the first-team next season.

Jamie Donley

Donley made his senior debut in Ange Postecoglou’s first year in charge before joining Leyton Orient for the 2024-25 campaign.

He was a revelation in League One, making 51 appearances for Orient and recording 19 goal contributions (eight goals, 11 assists) as they reached the play-offs.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder possesses exceptional ball-striking abilities, both in terms of passing and shooting.

Donley has long been heralded in N17 as a top talent who just needs to be given first-team minutes.

Luca Williams-Barnett

The youngest star on our list, Williams-Barnett has just formally joined the Under-18s squad after signing a two-year scholarship.

The 16-year-old blew youth coaches away last season as he registered 35 goal involvements in just 30 appearances from midfield.

Three of those goals were long-range howitzers which, mixed with his dribbling and passing abilities, make him an incredibly enticing prospect and one you must keep your eye on.

