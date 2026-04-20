Several members of the Tottenham squad won’t be hanging around if they get relegated to the Championship, but who’ll be taking them away?

Whether Spurs’ potential relegation presents an opportunity for other clubs to poach their supposedly better players or should be viewed as a warning sign is up for debate.

If Spurs become a Championship club, some of their players could become available for a cheaper price than expected.

But interested parties might have fresh doubts over whether potential targets have the ability – and more importantly, attitude – to make signing them worthwhile.

Either way, there are some Spurs players we just can’t imagine sticking with them if they fall out of the Premier League.

Here’s where we think these seven stars could end up.

Micky van de Ven

One of the fastest centre-backs in the business, Van de Ven would be an ideal fit for Barcelona‘s high line.

Barca have struggled to afford some players of the level they desire in recent years, so the prospect of Tottenham being relegated (reducing the value of their players) could play into their hands.

Hansi Flick’s squad is currently short of a left-footed centre-back too, which Van de Ven could rectify.

He could have suitors elsewhere in English football, but he would tick a few boxes for Barcelona.

Cristian Romero

Romero feels like an Atletico Madrid-coded player if ever there was one.

His combative, card-inviting approach to centre-back duties are easily imaginable in his compatriot Diego Simeone’s system.

Robin Le Normand, Clement Lenglet and Jose Maria Gimenez represent an ageing pool of centre-back options in the current Atleti squad.

Romero is about to turn 28, so wouldn’t be a long-term replacement but has enough years ahead of him to make an impact in Spain.

Xavi Simons

Simons is only one year into his Spurs career after his move from RB Leipzig last summer, and while he hasn’t been as good as they would have hoped, he remains one of their more valuable players.

His stock has fallen, which makes it harder to predict who might come in for him, but someone might take the bait for a player of his age and background.

Could, for example, Chelsea rekindle their interest in the Dutchman as they continue stockpiling the talents of tomorrow?

Pedro Porro

Porro is approaching the final two years of his Spurs contract after making almost 150 appearances since his 2023 arrival from Sporting CP, which provided him with a second chance in English football after never getting a chance with Manchester City.

Interestingly, Manchester City have been tipped to make a move to re-sign Porro as they look for a more natural and long-term solution at right-back.

The 26-year-old is now a more established prospect than he was when he was on their books before.

Archie Gray

Former Leeds midfielder Gray is among the members of the Spurs squad who have considerable experience of playing in the Championship before.

It was thanks to his breakout season in the second tier that he started catching the attention of top-tier clubs like Manchester City, but it was Spurs who won the race for him.

Still only 20, Gray could stay with Spurs in the Championship, but the application and dedication he has shown in multiple positions will have kept him on the radar of some big clubs who can see his long-term potential.

One of the more intriguing links for Gray recently has been over a potential move to Borussia Dortmund, a club that have backed English midfield talent in recent years.

While he should have plenty of options to remain in England – see links with Chelsea, Manchester United, Aston Villa and Liverpool – Gray feels like the kind of player who could be willing to test himself overseas, potentially with a Premier League return in the future.

Lucas Bergvall

Spurs signed Bergvall when he was just 18 after spotting his talent at Djurgarden. Around this time last year, they tied him down to a contract until 2031.

They will have envisioned a long-term future in which Bergvall flourishes with them, but the 20-year-old could have plenty of clubs queuing up for him.

Chelsea have been linked with Bergvall, but it was Aston Villa who made contact for the Sweden international in January.

On an upwards trajectory that could take them into the Champions League next season, Villa are still interested in Bergvall and could finally get revenge on Spurs for beating them to the signing of Conor Gallagher.

Luka Vuskovic

We’ll conclude with a player who hasn’t even made his Spurs debut yet, but has been turning heads while out on loan.

Teenage centre-back Vuskovic has impressed with Hamburg this season. As a 19-year-old, some expect him to be the kind of player who could grow with a rebuilding Spurs in the Championship.

But that shouldn’t be taken for granted. Vuskovic has been linked with Bayern Munich. Would Spurs really be able to resist an offer from a club of their might?

Depending on the size of the offer, it might be harder than they think.

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