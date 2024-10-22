4 former Tottenham players we can’t believe are currently without a club in 2024

Tottenham have gone through something of a rebuild in the recent era, with a fair amount of squad churn since Mauricio Pochettino departed the club five years ago.

While Harry Kane is off scoring goals for fun in the Bundesliga, a number of their other high-profile ex-players are currently struggling to find a club.

We’ve picked out four former Spurs players that are currently free agents.

Dele Alli

Starting with the big one. Obviously it’s well documented how Dele’s career has gone in recent years.

We’d never have believed you back in 2016, when he was one of the most exciting young talents in all of Europe, if you’d told us this is how things would go. Bit like predicting Cole Palmer will end up without a club in eight years time.

Dele has spoken refreshingly candidly about his difficult upbringing and struggles off the pitch and we can’t help but root for him. Unfortunately he hasn’t kicked a ball professionally for over a year now and we’re approaching half a decade since he last enjoyed a regular run of starts.

Before his quiet exit from Everton in the summer, Dele made an appearance on Monday Night Football and spoke about his ambitions of making England’s World Cup squad for 2026. We’d love to see it – but first he needs a club.

He’s been training with Everton since his contract expired with the Toffees, but it remains to be seen if he’ll sign a new deal with the club.

Serge Aurier

Since leaving Spurs three years ago, the notoriously hot-headed right-back has had stints with Villarreal, Nottingham Forest and Galatasaray but struggled to nail down a settled home.

The 31-year-old only made four appearances in Galatasaray’s Turkish Super Lig title triumph last season, and unlike his former team-mate Davinson Sanchez found himself unable to earn a long-term contract after initially joining on a short-term deal.

Etienne Capoue

Of “sold Elvis and bought The Beatles” fame alongside Erik Lamela, Roberto Soldado, Paulinho, Christian Eriksen, Vlad Chiriches and Nacer Chadli (who is also a free agent in his twilight years).

While Capoue never quite cut it at Tottenham, the French midfielder has enjoyed a respectable career with over a hundred appearances for both Watford and Villarreal. Must like the colour yellow.

He was named Watford’s Player Of The Season back in 2018-19 and went on to win the Europa League under Unai Emery in 2020-21. Now he’s 36 and winding down his career – this might be the end of the road?

Ryan Fredericks

Fredericks only made a handful of cup cameo appearances for his boyhood Spurs before going on to establish a career elsewhere, with most of his appearances for Fulham and West Ham.

He’s been something of a forgotten man since joining newly-promoted Bournemouth in 2022. The right-back never made it beyond the periphery for the Cherries as they established themselves back in the top flight and didn’t get a look in at all under Andoni Iraola last term due to “recurring injuries”.

You imagine that the 32-year-old will likely have to move back down to the Championship at this point if he’s to extend his career.