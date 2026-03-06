Tottenham Hotspur have been wretched at home this season, and not just by Premier League standards…

To the surprise of precisely no one, Spurs lost at home again on Thursday night. In a very typically-Tottenham manner.

It started well enough, with Igor Tudor’s side enjoying what many suggested could be their finest two minutes of the season in the first half against Crystal Palace.

They escaped falling behind because Ismaila Sarr couldn’t stop his nose from straying offside, moments before Dominic Solanke put them ahead.

Then, three minutes later, it all went terribly Tottenham.

Their captain and best player Micky Van de Ven was sent off, sparking a collapse that saw Spurs go from being in front on 38 minutes to 3-1 down and a man down by half-time.

For some Spurs fans, it was enough to prompt an early dart. And based on the absolute dross they have been served at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this season, who can blame them?

If the unthinkable happens and Spurs are relegated, their home form will be one of the primary reasons, along with their abject inability to win anywhere in 2026.

Tottenham have taken a measly 10 points from 15 games on their own patch this season, losing nine of them. Only goal difference prevents it from being the worst record in the Premier League.

The wider context below this, the Premier League home table, paints an even bleaker picture…

Across the 92 clubs in the Championship, League One and League Two, only Sheffield Wednesday have gathered fewer points at home.

And the Owls were pretty much condemned to relegation from the second tier before a ball was kicked, back when Thomas Frank was full of hope and optimism for the season ahead.

Across Europe, in the big five leagues, only Hellas Verona, Pisa, Metz, Nantes, and Wolfsburg have all earned fewer points at home.

But all have played fewer home games than Spurs. And only Pisa can match Spurs’ nine defeats on their own turf.

Spurs have four home games remaining in the Premier League: a six-pointer against Nottingham Forest, Leeds, Brighton and Everton.

Forest, Brighton and Everton have all picked up more points away than Spurs have at home, while Leeds’ away record currently matches Spurs’ at home.

