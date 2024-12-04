The 6 Tottenham players who are out of contract at the end of 2024-25

Tottenham Hotspur have significantly changed their squad over the past few seasons – and several remaining stalwarts are currently due to leave the club at the conclusion of the 2024-25 campaign.

Ange Postecoglou will be looking to sign players as he attempts to lift Spurs into those Champions League places and make the team more consistent.

We’ve picked out the six players who will see their current contract with Spurs expire at the end of the current season.

Son Heung-min

Reliable media sources have claimed that Son’s one-year extension clause is set to be triggered, which would keep him in north London until the summer of 2026, with his current terms set to expire at the end of this season as things stand.

A modern-day club legend, Son has scored over 160 goals for Spurs since arriving in 2015 and remains an important member of the first-team squad.

Losing Son for nothing would be a huge blow for Spurs, so expect news of a contract extension to be announced in the coming weeks as a Christmas present to the club’s long-suffering supporters.

Timo Werner

Werner is currently on loan from RB Leipzig, but Tottenham would have to pay just £8.5 million to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.

Despite his legendary inconsistency in front of goal, the 28-year-old has impressed during his frequent cameos this season and reports suggest Spurs would be eager to snap Werner up.

Sergio Reguilon

A forgotten man at Tottenham these days, Reguilon is almost certain to leave the club when his contract expires – and maybe even sooner than that.

The 27-year-old defender is not part of Ange Postecoglou’s plans and hasn’t made a single appearance this season, nor has he been named on the bench for a Premier League fixture.

According to the Sunday Mirror, Reguilon is ready to terminate his Tottenham contract and find a new team.

Clubs from Turkey and Saudi Arabia are said to be monitoring Reguilon’s situation and are interested in signing him, despite the fact he hasn’t played a competitive match in six months.

Ben Davies

Davies is Tottenham’s longest-serving player and the club are set to trigger a contract extension to keep the Wales defender for a further year.

Having joined the club in 2014 as Mauricio Pochettino’s first signing, Davies has been at Tottenham throughout their last decade of ups and downs and is a respected member of the squad.

“I doubt anyone who has any sort of real passion for this football club or real passion for football wouldn’t say that he’d be very highly respected within or outside of this football club,” Postecoglou said in a recent interview.

“He’s captain of his country. Testament to his ability is the fact that a number of coaches at this football club have all trusted him at different times.

“Whether that’s my opinion or Jose [Mourinho], Antonio [Conte] or Mauricio or anyone else he’s been managed by.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt that Ben’s well-respected within the game. And he’s still performing at a very good level.”

Fraser Forster

With Guglielmo Vicario injured, Forster is currently enjoying a run in the Spurs first-team, but rumours are circulating that the club wish to buy another goalkeeper in the January transfer window.

While the 36-year-old is a solid performer, he is far from the player who earned six England caps in the 2010s and his continued presence between the sticks isn’t ideal for a team with Champions League ambitions.

Expect Forster to either leave Spurs in the summer or sign a short contract extension.

Alfie Whiteman

Having turned 26 in October, Whiteman is entering the prime of his career but remains little more than a quota-filling member of the Tottenham squad.

The goalkeeper made his sole Spurs appearance in a Europa League match under Jose Mourinho in 2020-21 and we’d be amazed if his services were retained by the club after this season.