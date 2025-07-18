Tottenham Hotspur‘s transfer business in the summer of 2015 kickstarted the Mauricio Pochettino era – but where are those five signings a decade later?

Pochettino’s side would go on to finish third, their highest Premier League position at the time, and played an exciting brand of attacking football.

We’ve taken a closer look at every player Spurs signed 10 years ago and where they’re at now.

Kevin Wimmer

Wimmer found it difficult to break into the first team with Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld monopolising the centre-back slots upon his arrival.

But an injury to Vertonghen midway through the 2015-16 season gave the Austria international a chance of an extended run in the first XI.

Wimmer impressed as Spurs began to mount a title challenge but lost his spot once Vertonghen returned to fitness and his performances nosedived the following season.

Spurs still managed to convince Stoke to part with £18million for Wimmer in 2017 and all parties agreed never to speak of Wimmer’s time in north London again.

He now plays for Slovan Bratislava in the Slovakian league.

Kieran Trippier

Costing only £3.5million from relegated Burnley, Trippier would prove to be a very canny signing by Pochettino.

Although Kyle Walker was first-choice right-back until 2017, the Mancunian was the epitome of the modern full-back at Tottenham, providing an attacking threat alongside defensive solidity.

His form dipped in 2018-19 and Spurs decided to cash in on the England international, selling him to Atletico Madrid.

Trippier won a La Liga title in Spain, signed for Newcastle in 2022 and has been an incredible servant to the club ever since.

Toby Alderweireld

Alderweireld’s move to Tottenham caused plenty of controversy in 2015.

Southampton thought they had first refusal on the player after an impressive loan spell during the 2014-15 season.

But parent club Atletico Madrid cancelled that option and accepted a higher bid from Spurs.

It’s fair to say Alderweireld repaid the faith shown in him, making 236 appearances for Tottenham and becoming an essential part of their progress in the latter half of the 2010s.

He moved to Qatari side Al-Duhail in the summer of 2021, bringing an end to six years at Spurs, before ending his career back in Belgium with Royal Antwerp.

Clinton N’Jie

It’s safe to say it never worked out for N’Jie at Tottenham.

Bought in to provide fresh attacking impetus from the wing, the Cameroon international tore his medial collateral ligament during a Europa League match in December 2015 and only reappeared the following May.

Spurs had moved on by then and, after only appearing in the Premier League as a substitute, N’Jie joined Marseille on a season-long loan before the start of the 2016-17 season.

He was a relative success in France and Marseille chose to make N’Jie’s move permanent the following summer. It was never disclosed whether Tottenham made a loss on his £8.3 million fee.

Now in his 30s, N’Jie is unattached following spells at Dynamo Moscow, Sivasspor and Rapid Bucharest.

Son Heung-min

Son will go down as one of the best signings in Tottenham’s history.

The South Korea international was purchased from Bayer Leverkusen for £22million 10 years ago and has since scored 173 goals for the club, becoming an integral part of that sensational Pochettino team.

Furthermore, Son has become a Spurs icon for his infectious spirit and unwavering loyalty to the club. Even neutrals were pleased for the forward when he lifted the Europa League trophy in May 2025.

His presence has also gifted Spurs a large South Korean fanbase, with every match broadcast live in the Asian country.

