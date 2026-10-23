It's been a long old time since Spurs won at the Bridge.

Tottenham Hotspur go to Chelsea hoping to record just their second win at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League era, but who was playing the last time Spurs managed three points?

Spurs’ sole victory at the Bridge in that time span came in April 2018 when a goal from Christian Eriksen and a brace from Dele Alli saw the away team come from a goal down to win 3-1.

But ever since then, it’s been a grim away day for Spurs, who have lost their last six games with Chelsea. A win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2023 is their sole victory in this fixture since 2020.

But what of that 2018 team? Here’s where the starting XI that day are now.

GK: Hugo Lloris

After 12 years between the Tottenham sticks, Lloris left for America in 2025 and joined LAFC.

They topped the Western Conference in his first season but lost in the semi-finals of the post-season playoffs, although he has lifted some silverware in the form of the U.S. Open Cup.

He’s 39 now and recently reunited with Son after the latter’s move to LA.

RB: Kieran Trippier

Trippier left Spurs in the summer to join Wolves, who have so far yet to live up to their pre-season billing as promotion contenders.

After a slow start, they sit seventh in the Championship, five points off leaders Swansea and four away from fellow relegated side West Ham.

Still, they are doing better than Burnley in 22nd at least.

CB: Ben Davies

The sole survivor of this squad is Ben Davies, who is in his 13th season at Spurs.

He most recently sealed the club’s first win of the season with a late goal against Coventry.

CB: Davinson Sanchez

The sometimes good, sometimes not so good Sanchez is currently playing his football in Galatasaray, having joined from Tottenham in 2023.

Since he moved to Turkey, Sanchez has won three consecutive league titles as well as the Turkish Cup.

LB: Jan Vertonghen

One half of Spurs’ excellent Belgian defence left the club in 2020 and moved to Benfica.

He stayed there until 2022 and then left for Anderlecht in his home country, which proved to be his final club before retirement in 2025.

Vertonghen did explore coaching, even getting his badges, but admitted that it was not for him and the “24-7” nature was not something he wanted to do as a family man.

Instead, he may go into the administration side of things and is completing the UEFA Executive Master for International Players.

CM: Eric Dier

Dier is surprisingly still only 32 and, having left Spurs for Bayern in 2024, which felt like an odd move even at the time, is now in Monaco.

The club finished seventh in his first year there and are currently fifth in Ligue 1.

CM: Mousa Dembele

The favourite of his fellow teammates left Spurs in 2019 after seven years with the club.

After North London, he moved to China, where he was initially scheduled to join Beijing Guoan, but the deal collapsed and he instead moved to Guangzhou R&F.

He was three appearances shy of his 50th with the club when he chose to retire in 2022.

Since retiring, he has withdrawn from public life and has not got involved in coaching or punditry roles. He was most recently seen at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in May 2024.

READ: Celebrating every Dejan Kulusevski touch for Spurs after his 526-day absence

LW: Erik Lamela

After Spurs, the winner of the 2021 Puskas Award moved to Spain and Sevilla.

He stayed there for three years before a final move to AEK Athens, where he retired in 2025.

Since hanging up his boots, Lamela has moved into the world of coaching and is assistant manager to Matias Almeyda at Mexican side Monterrey.

The club finished 13th in the regular phase of Liga MX in 2026.

CAM: Dele Alli

Alli’s decline has been much publicised and, having failed to restart his career at Everton, Besiktas and most recently Como, he now spends his time streaming on Twitch.

He’s still only 30 as well.

RW: Christian Eriksen

Eriksen is 34 now but has not officially retired just yet.

Following his dramatic cardiac arrest at Euro 2020, he came back to football at Brentford and then spent three years at Manchester United.

That stay ended last year when he left Wolfsburg after he suffered another collapse during Denmark’s friendly with Ukraine.

He is currently undergoing rehab for that in his native Denmark.

ST: Son Heung-min

Since ending his Spurs career, Son has become no less potent.

He moved to MLS side LAFC and, since the switch, he has registered 12 assists and seven goals in 28 appearances.

Those goal contributions have helped his club to sixth in the Western Conference of the MLS.

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