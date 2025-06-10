Thomas Frank will soon take over at Tottenham Hotspur, tasked with turning the Europa League winners into Premier League contenders.

While Spurs do have a talented squad, despite finishing 17th last year, Frank will want to put his own spin on the side.

We have looked into 11 players who could make up his dream Spurs XI for the coming season.

GK: Guglielmo Vicario

Vicario looks set to keep his place between the sticks at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with no reason for the club to seek a new first-choice goalkeeper.

Despite some wobbles from set-pieces, the Italian has proven himself as a useful shot-stopper and should be allowed to continue as their last line of defence.

Their money would be better spent elsewhere, given that Frank will have more pressing issues which need to be addressed.

RB: Pedro Porro

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s transfer from Liverpool to Real Madrid has likely ended Porro’s chance of moving to the Spanish capital.

Though it was an up-and-down campaign for the right-back, Porro is still a very capable player and should be an asset for Frank’s Spurs side.

Djed Spence will be knocking on his door, but Frank’s more stable defensive game could see Porro go from strength to strength.

CB: Marc Guehi

Cristian Romero has been strongly linked with an exit this summer and will need to be replaced with a solid alternative if he does leave north London.

Spurs could look across the capital for his successor; Guehi has a year left on his Crystal Palace contract and his fee could be affordable for Spurs.

The England international has his suitors, with both Chelsea and Newcastle linked, but Spurs can also offer Champions League football and little need to relocate.

CB: Micky van de Ven

Van de Ven endured a frustrating, injury-hit campaign, but remained a key figure in the Spurs side whenever fit.

Despite the setbacks, Van de Ven’s standout performance in the Europa League final capped off a memorable European run, ending the club’s 17-year wait for silverware.

Football Insider previously revealed that he would be open to leaving Tottenham if Real Madrid made a formal approach, with the Spanish giants long-term admirers of the defender.

But we’re assuming the Dutchman will stay at Tottenham this summer and form the cornerstone of their defence domestically and in Europe.

LB: Destiny Udogie

Despite only starting four Premier League matches in 2025 due to injury, Udogie remains one of the most powerful and promising defenders across Europe.

Recent interest from Manchester City, before they moved for Rayan Ait-Nouri, indicates the strength of his skill set and how Frank has a player of high potential to work with.

CM: Morten Hjulmand

Sporting CP anchor Hjulmand would be the perfect profile of a deep-lying midfielder for Tottenham.

He shares a Danish connection with Frank and has already been linked with Spurs, with reports suggesting that a move could cost around £50million.

CM: Lucas Bergvall

Bergvall enjoyed a breakout season in 2024-25, with the 19-year-old playing 45 times for Spurs in all competitions and impressing with his poise in midfield.

With Frank at the helm, the Sweden international should continue to improve and become one of the top midfielders in the Premier League.

RW: Antoine Semenyo

With Dejan Kulusevski out injured for several months, Spurs may look to strengthen their forward options with the signing of Semenyo from Bournemouth.

According to reports from Sky Sports, the Europa League winners have stepped up their efforts to sign the player.

The 25-year-old Ghana international has been outstanding in the Premier League for the Cherries, and he produced 20 goal contributions last season.

Liverpool and Manchester United have also been linked with his signature.

CAM: James Maddison

Despite reports linking Spurs with Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze, Maddison remains their main creative outlet.

The 28-year-old recorded 12 goals and 11 assists last season, despite missing the Europa League final with injury, and will back himself to thrive under Frank’s meticulous management.

LW: Jack Grealish

Football finance expert Stefan Borson has suggested Spurs might represent an intriguing option for Grealish this summer.

“There are not many teams around that can afford to pay him the wages he’s on at the moment,” Borson told Football Insider.

“But you would also expect that City would not be anticipating a huge fee if they could get him off the wage bill, given that he’s barely played all season and he’s on in excess of £300,000 a week, so in excess of £15million a year.

“We know that Spurs have shown an interest in the player.

“But again, the question is, how does that work from a financial perspective given that they’re not going to pay him £300,000 a week either.”

Perhaps a loan deal would suit both parties, allowing Grealish to kickstart his career away from the demands of Pep Guardiola.

ST: Dominic Solanke

Signed for £65million last summer, Solanke scored 16 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions during his debut season at Spurs.

Valued for his off-the-ball contributions too, the 27-year-old will be expected to lead the line next season and help fire Tottenham back towards the top six.