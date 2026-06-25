The summer rebuild of Tottenham Hotspur is underway and after completing several signings, the North London club have been linked with plenty more.

Back-to-back 17th-place finishes in the Premier League have seen the Spurs hierarchy loosen the purse strings and a new-look Tottenham could be unveiled next season.

Here’s what their dream XI may look like under De Zerbi, lining up in a 4-2-3-1 formation:

GK: James Trafford

Guglielmo Vicario looks like he is out the door and so Tottenham will likely strengthen in the goalkeeper department this summer.

One name linked is Trafford who is on the search for first team football. City reportedly value him at around £30m which Spurs could offset with the money earned from the sale of Vicario.

RB: Pedro Porro

Porro’s signing of a new long-term deal was a smart bit of business by the club earlier this summer and makes him a certainty at right back.

The Spaniard is only 26 and so could be Spurs’ first choice for years to come.

CB: Jan Paul van Hecke

Tottenham have spent big on the Brighton man with him becoming the fifth-most expensive signing in their history.

It is a transfer that makes plenty of sense though with Spurs’ defence particularly leaky last season and Premier League-proven centre-backs are few and far between.

The Dutchman is only 26 and much better on the ball than his predecessors.

CB: Marcos Senesi

Another piece of shrewd business done by Spurs was the signing of free agent Senesi from Bournemouth.

He may be 29, but the Spurs hierarchy recognised a lack of experience as one of the key causes behind their downfall last season.

Their defensive revamp is almost complete.

LB: Micky Van de Ven

With two strong centre-back signings, Spurs may shift Van de Ven over to the full back spot where he plays for his national team.

He has got all the attributes needed to be a success there and his pace could prove key to how De Zerbi wants his team to play.

CM: Sandro Tonali

Call it a damning assessment of Newcastle’s future or call it the power of the Big Six, Spurs won’t care.

It’s cliche to say someone is a statement signing but Tonali really does feel like that.

He is one of the more complete midfielders in the Premier League, able to contribute at both ends of the pitch and can be that midfield metronome Spurs can build around.

CM: Mateus Fernandes

Along with the potential arrival of Tonali, Spurs are also keen on bringing West Ham’s Fernandes to the club.

Like Tonali, Fernandes is a player who is excellent at transitioning the ball and can bring a much-needed energy to Spurs’ midfield.

If paired with Tonali, he would play the deeper of the two, freeing Tonali up to move forward and at 21, he is one of the most highly rated youngsters in Europe.

The question is whether Spurs can stop the likes of Manchester United from getting him.

RW: Jean-Matteo Bahoya

Spurs were the victim of a transfer gazumping from north London rivals Arsenal last summer but it appears they could be about to pull off the reverse with Bahoya.

The French footballer currently plays for Eintracht Frankfurt but is reportedly getting closer to a Tottenham move.

He contributed seven goals for the German club last season and is better suited to the left wing but would add strength in depth to Spurs’ forward line.

CAM: James Maddison

The pre-season injury to Maddison was one of the biggest causes of Spurs’ downfall and so having him back will feel like the cliche ‘new signing.’

Pre-injury, Maddison was a very creative number 10 and one able to score goals as well as make them but there is always the question of how a player returns after such a long time spent on the sidelines, especially as he approaches 30.

Still, there could be plenty of life left in him and he can be the main attacking focus for Spurs next season.

LW: Savinho

Spurs were close to getting this move done last summer but Pep Guardiola and Manchester City changed their minds.

12 months on though and there does not seem to be any hurdles in the way of getting the deal done aside from the money.

A fresh move may help to restart Savinho’s Premier League career after an underwhelming seven goals and 16 assists in 84 City games. He’s only 22 as well, so plenty of time to improve.

ST: Dominic Solanke

Tottenham spent big money on Solanke just two years ago but injury problems mean it is hard to have too much faith in him leading the line all season.

He managed just three goals in 15 Premier League appearances last season and if De Zerbi can get him playing double that amount of matches, he would be confident the goals will go up too.

Behind him Richarlison has proven able to score on occasion but top-quality strikers are at a premium currently.

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