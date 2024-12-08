Jose Mourinho’s spell at Tottenham between November 2019 and April 2021 was the least successful of his managerial career – but what became the first Spurs players sold by the Portuguese manager?

Mourinho took over from Mauricio Pochettino and dragged Spurs into the Europa League, followed by a season of rancour and inconsistency that saw Daniel Levy pull the trigger days before the League Cup final against Manchester City.

As ever, Mourinho needed to imprint his stamp on the team and did so by getting rid of five players between taking charge and the summer of 2020. Here’s what happened following their departures.

Paris Maghoma

Maghoma came through the academy at Spurs and was a regular in the Premier League 2 in the first half of the 2019-20 season.

He joined Brentford B on a permanent deal in January 2020 and remains in west London today after loan spells with Wimbledon, MK Dons and Bolton.

The midfielder made his Premier League debut for the Bees in their defeat to Aston Villa in December 2024 and is thought of highly by Thomas Frank.

Christian Eriksen

Eriksen was one of the best technical players that Spurs have had in the Premier League era. The Denmark international produced a total of 90 assists during his Tottenham career which is some going.

After leaving Tottenham, he managed to get his hands on some silverware with Inter Milan before making his Premier League return with Brentford and Manchester United.

Age seems to be catching up with Eriksen in 2024 and he’s expected to leave United next summer. But considering he literally died during Euro 2020, all of this is just an unexpected and delightful bonus for a wonderful player.

Tashan Oakley-Boothe

A month before helping England win the under-17 World Cup in 2017, Oakley-Boothe was handed his Tottenham debut as a late substitute in a League Cup victory over Barnsley.

But the midfielder never kicked on from there and that short cameo ended up being his only appearance for Spurs. He left for Stoke City in 2020, before a brief spell with Blackpool in 2023-24.

Now aged 24, Oakley-Boothe is playing in Portugal’s top flight for Estrela da Amadora.

Victor Wanyama

Wanyama was a classy operator at Spurs, making 97 appearances for the club and chipping in with the odd thunderb*stard to endear himself to the supporters.

But his final year at the club was ruined by injuries and Mourinho took the unsentimental decision to offload the midfielder to CF Montreal in March 2020.

Since leaving the Premier League behind, Wanyama has established himself as a key performer for the MLS side. He’s already racked up 133 appearances for the club which was more than he managed at Tottenham, Southampton or Celtic.

Luis Binks

Binks left Spurs in February 2020 and made the surprise move to MLS side Montreal Impact, who were then managed by Thierry Henry

“Some could see why I’ve done it, but some were saying, ‘Why has he done that?’” Binks said shortly after arriving.

“I’ve got no regrets about coming to play first-team football at the age of 18. It’s better than playing Under-23 football in front of, I don’t know, 200 people.”

“I’m happy with my decision. I’m working under the coaching staff, playing with players that are so experienced in Europe and MLS. It’s a no-brainer to come here, really.”

His time in the States was punctuated by loans back to Europe with Como and Coventry City. Binks joined the latter club permanently in 2024 and has made 14 appearances this season.