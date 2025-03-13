Tottenham Hotspur have a fine reputation for youth development – but not every youngster has made the grade at the club.

Back in 2015, Spurs had a bright and talented squad under Mauricio Pochettino, supplemented by the signing of Son Heung-min from Bayer Leverkusen.

The club also let plenty of players go, including seven youth prospects who headed for pastures new. Here’s where they ended up.

Daniel Akindayini

Akindayini spent a year at then-Championship side Brighton before joining Margate in 2016.

The striker has enjoyed an eclectic career, playing in the Netherlands and Norway, and is now turning out for Haringey Borough.

Jordan Archer

Having left Spurs in 2015, Archer made his biggest impact at Millwall where he won the club’s Player of the Year award in 2015-16 and helped the club win promotion to the Championship.

His career has been dogged by injury since, with the goalkeeper making no more than six league appearances in a single campaign since 2019, and is currently on the books at Portsmouth.

Aaron McEneff

Tim Sherwood remarked that McEneff reminded him of ‘a young Roy Keane’, but that didn’t prevent Spurs from releasing the midfielder in the summer of 2015.

After spells in Scotland with Hearts and two years at Perth Glory in Australia, McEneff is back in his native Ireland and playing for Shamrock Rovers.

Cristian Ceballos

Signed by Tottenham from Barcelona, Ceballos never made it onto the pitch for Spurs in a competitive game before being released to join Charlton Athletic.

The Spaniard only managed five league appearances for the Addicks and now plies his trade for Azerbaijani club Sabah.

READ NEXT: The 18 players to have won a major trophy after leaving Tottenham since 2015

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name Tottenham’s top 30 goalscorers in the Premier League?

Alexander McQueen

McQueen is currently without a club after leaving Oxford City at the end of the 2023-24 season.

But the defender remains a Grenada international and currently has 14 caps for his country, which is pretty cool.

Jonathan Miles

The second player on this list to currently be playing for Haringey Borough in the Isthmian League North Division, Miles is a goalkeeper who has flitted around the lower leagues in the south of England after leaving Spurs.

Lloyd Ross

Following his release by Spurs, Ross moved to America and signed for Franklin Pierce Ravens, a university team in New Hampshire.

Little is known of his career trajectory since and the attacking midfielder appears to have slipped off the footballing map. Fair play, in a way.