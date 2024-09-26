Where are they now? Tottenham’s 8 wonderkids from FIFA 15 a decade later

We’re just about getting to grips with the fact that FIFA 15 was released over a decade ago and we thought we’d check in on the eight Tottenham wonderkids from that game.

Coming right at the start of the Mauricio Pochettino era, Spurs had a couple of gems in their academy system that would soon become integral parts of the first-team.

Using the SoFIFA database, we’ve taken a closer look at Spurs’ eight wonderkids from FIFA 15 and have checked out what they are each up to in 2024.

Nabil Bentaleb

“I would be a hypocrite to say that I would not like to be there, and I am not a hypocrite,” Bentaleb told The Independent in February 2019, reflecting on his time at Tottenham. “But this is football.”

The Algeria international looked set to become an important squad member at Spurs, starting the 2015 League Cup final, but fell out with Mauricio Pochettino before being sold to Schalke in 2017.

Now 29, Bentlaeb is playing in Ligue 1 with Lille. That feels perfect for his level.

Eric Dier

After almost 10 years of service and well over 300 appearances, Dier departed Tottenham in January 2024 to take on a new challenge at Bayern Munich.

An initial loan spell was enough to convince Bayern to sign the defender permanently and Dier is now playing Champions League football while Spurs kick their heels in the Europa League.

Ben Davies

One of two players to join Spurs from Swansea in the summer of 2014, Davies arrived in a swap deal for Icelandic midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson. A highly-rated 21-year-old left-back, Davies remains at Spurs and has played over 330 games for the club.

The Wales international has come in for criticism at times, but, now 31, he is one of the more experienced members of the current squad and has overall been an excellent signing.

Harry Kane

Disappeared into obscurity, sadly. Definitely didn’t become Spurs and England’s leading goalscorer before banging them in for Bayern Munich.

Cristian Ceballos

Signed by Tottenham from Barcelona, Ceballos never made it onto the pitch for Spurs in a competitive game before being released to join Charlton Athletic.

The Spaniard only managed five league appearances for the Addicks and now plies his trade for Azerbaijani club Sabah.

DeAndre Yedlin

There was plenty of excitement when Spurs signed Yedlin after the right-back had shone for the USA at the 2014 World Cup, but he made just one Premier League appearance – in a defeat to Aston Villa – before being loaned out to Sunderland.

The defender then dropped down to the Championship to join Newcastle permanently with Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier ahead of him in the pecking order.

He’s now back in the MLS with FC Cincinnati after spells with Galatasaray and Inter Miami.

Alex Pritchard

In the summer of 2015, Pritchard was coming off the back of a superb season on loan at Brentford from Tottenham in which he was named in the Championship team of the year and voted the eighth best player in the division.

His future looked bright. Spurs looked to have a gem on their hands.

But the attacking midfielder has failed to kick on since, spending a miserable loan spell at West Brom before leaving Spurs permanently for Norwich City.

Spells at Huddersfield and Sunderland followed before Pritchard joined Birmingham City in January 2024, reuniting with Tony Mowbray and signing a two-and-a-half-year deal.

But his time at St. Andrew’s was as short-lived as his old gaffer’s, and following their relegation to League One he joined Sivasspor for an undisclosed fee.

Shaquile Coulthirst

Another striker prospect who never kicked a ball in anger for Tottenham’s first team, Coulthirst was sold to Peterborough in 2016 after several loan spells away from White Hart Lane.

The most prolific spell of his career came at Barnet, where Coulthirst scored 33 goals in three seasons. Aged 29, he’s playing in the National League South for Maidstone United.