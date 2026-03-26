The prospect of Tottenham being in the Championship has gone from ‘unlikely’ to ‘this could actually happen’ and has all of us wondering what will actually take place if a ‘big 6’ club goes down.

Along with the huge drop in finances, there will likely be a fire sale as players who think they are too good for the Championship – although have not shown that this year – will look for a way out. But of the entire squad, who will stay and who will go?

Here’s what we reckon will happen with every member of the current Tottenham squad should Spurs go down.

Guglielmo Vicario – Go

Of all the Spurs players to have had a drop off this season, Vicario’s has been the most notable with the Italian going from one of the best keepers in the league to someone who seemingly can’t even hold a ball.

He’s on a reported £75k, but even if that was halved that would be a lot for an underwhelming keeper in the second tier so a departure seems likely.

Antonin Kinsky – Stay

There’s being out in the shop window and then there’s whatever that was with Kinsky in Madrid.

His 15-minute nightmare is unlikely to have attracted many suitors which means he may well stick around given he is only 23. Spurs will likely recruit another keeper but if given the chance, Kinsky could rebuild his currently tattered reputation.

Brandon Austin – Stay

Third keeper Brandon Austin has played just one league game for Spurs since 2019, so clearly isn’t too fussed about first-team football. He’ll stick around.

Pedro Porro – Go

Once thought of as one of the top full backs in Europe, Porro’s decline has been rapid this year.

The nature of football though means sometimes players can turn it around and Porro has been linked with a move back to Manchester City.

Whether that comes off or not remains to be seen but a move away seems likely.

Radu Dragusin – Stay

Spurs paid £21.5m for Dragusin but it is hard to see exactly what they paid for.

The Romanian has looked woefully out of his depth on many occasions this year and even if Spurs do want to get rid, who would want to buy him?

He is pocketing a reported £85k a week and even if that was halved due to relegation, is anyone likely to offer him something similar? He has a contract until 2030 and may well choose to pick up that pay cheque.

Kevin Danso – Stay

Danso hasn’t actually looked too bad since arriving in January 2025 and has become Spurs’ long-throw taker, an incredibly important role.

Having him stay would be a plus for Spurs as he would easily be one of the best centre backs in the Championship but it may take some convincing considering he is 27 now and will want to play at the top level.

Cristian Romero – Go

The season is not even over and it looks like club captain Cristian Romero already has one foot out the door.

Marca reported this week that he has a release clause in his contract that will allow him to leave for one of three clubs – Real Madrid, Atletico or Barcelona.

That fact coming from a Spanish newspaper seems dubious but if it is true, one of those would need to stump up €60m.

Even if it isn’t true, he looks certain to leave and is the joint top earner at the club.

Ben Davies – Stay

A drop down the pyramid may well come at a good time for the now 32-year-old Davies.

His contract expires in the summer but Spurs could do worse than offering him another year for some leadership within the presumably much changed dressing room.

Micky van de Ven – Go

Another one flirting with the departure door is Romero’s centre-back partner Van de Ven.

The 24-year-old has been pining for a move away, particularly to one of the La Liga clubs, but his performances on the pitch haven’t exactly started a bidding war.

He is on slightly less than Romero at £90k a week but also looks certain to leave regardless of if Spurs stay up or not.

Ashley Phillips – Stay

Centre back Phillips is only 19, so seems likely to stay.

Destiny Udogie – Go

Juventus have been said to be sniffing round Udogie and are hoping Spurs go down so they can get a cut-rate price for the Italian.

Injury issues may put off some suitors but he is another one that likely sees himself too good for the second tier.

Djed Spence – Go

It was not long ago that Spence was fighting for a starting spot in the England team and yet it is now a question as to whether he will even be at the World Cup.

He has made Thomas Tuchel’s inflated 35-man squad for the upcoming friendlies but he has been some way off it this year and may want a move to restart his career.

Souza – Stay

Souza only joined Spurs in January and is 19 so unless he kicks up a fuss, he seems likely to stay.

Joao Palhinha – Go

Palhinha is only on loan and while he showed promise at the start, he too has crumbled under the pressure of a club falling down the table.

Spurs have an option to sign him permanently in the summer but he seems unlikely either club or player would want that.

Yves Bissouma – Go

Thomas Frank had much publicised problems with the discipline of Yves Bissouma and a player who can’t be trusted is not someone you want to pin your hopes on in the often soul-crushing endurance test that is the Championship.

His contract also expires in the summer so he will most likely leave.

Archie Gray – Stay

If there was one player the Spurs hierarchy could pick to stay next year, chances are it would be Archie Gray.

He is the one player who will come away this year with any kind of credit, as he has done a job all over the pitch.

He’s only 20 but seems a Premier League quality player already, and will have plenty of suitors. He does, though, seem the kind of player who would help Spurs back up if they do drop down.

Rodrigo Bentancur – Go

One of the better players in this underwhelming Spurs side, which means his departure would be likely.

A return to Italy would seem most plausible with his contract ending this summer.

Callum Olusesi – Stay

Only 19 so likely to stick around.

James Maddison – Go

Maddison’s absence has been keenly felt this year but it seems unlikely he would stick around in the Championship.

He’s 29 now and while there will be concern over his return from a cruciate ligament injury, he is good enough for at least one Premier League club to have a punt. Perhaps someone like Newcastle.

Lucas Bergvall – Stay

With a contract until 2031, Spurs do have a bit of power in the future for Bergvall provided there is no relegation release clause in there.

He has been linked with United but Spurs should fight hard to keep him there with the promise of a quick return to the top flight.

Dejan Kulusevski – Go

One player that has been sorely missed, Kulusevski fits neatly into the category of too good for the second division so will most likely leave.

A return to Italy could be on the cards but do not rule out another Premier League side taking a punt on the Swede.

Conor Gallagher – Go

Spurs only signed Gallagher in January which means they will most likely have to eat a big loss for a player who sees himself as better than the Championship.

A move to a mid-table Premier League club looks likely.

Pape Matar Sarr – Stay

Only 23 so perhaps young enough that Spurs can convince him to stay and he looks a level below Premier League quality at the moment.

Xavi Simons – Go

Bought in as an Eberechi Eze alternative, Simons has become the face of this floundering Spurs side.

He has registered just five goal involvements in 25 league matches and has been uninspiring since moving to north London.

With a reported inflated entourage it seems likely he would kick up a fuss and force a move. How much Spurs get back of the £51.8m they paid for him remains to be seen.

Mohammed Kudus – Go

Kudus had a bright start when he made the move across London but his form faltered in October and then into November.

A purple patch in December was followed by a muscle injury in January which has kept him on the sidelines but he, and his agents most likely, will be looking for a move should Spurs go down.

Wilson Odobert – Stay

Odobert is only 21 so seems likely to stay.

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Mathys Tel – Stay

Tel didn’t get much of a look in under Frank but has featured more since the Dane’s sacking.

In that time he hasn’t looked great but there are some signs of a player in there. A year scoring goals in the Championship may boost his confidence ahead of a return to the Premier League.

Richarlison – Go

Richarlison has been around long enough that it seems unbelievable that he is still only 28 and yet he is the one leading any hope of a Spurs survival fight.

Should he, and the club, fail in that, it seems likely he will leave.

Dominic Solanke – Stay

It seems an awfully long time since Spurs forked out £55m for Solanke doesn’t it?

Injuries have disrupted the trajectory of the now 28-year-old and that kind of medical history may make others think twice about signing him.

He has featured 12 times this year and just 62 times since August 2024 so may have to stick around next season.

Randal Kolo Muani – Go

Kolo Muani is only on loan from PSG so will likely return at the end of the year.

James Wilson – Stay

Wilson is a 19-year-old prospect so will likely stay.

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