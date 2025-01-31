Tottenham’s academy has produced some sensational players over the years, including some modern-day greats of the game. But can you tell us the Spurs academy graduate from their career path?

That’s the challenge we’re setting you here in the latest edition of our Wikipedia footballer quiz.

You know the drill by now; below you’ll find 10 screencaps of a footballer’s Wikipedia career path section. Your task is to tell us which player it is. This week’s theme is that they all came through the youth ranks at Spurs.

While we’ve left out mega-obvious answers such as Harry Kane here, there are some big names you really ought to know.

There are also less distinguished players in here. Most you’ll have to piece together from their career paths elsewhere, while one Spurs legend in particular you’ll have to work out entirely from the dates, appearances and goals.

To answer the question, all you need to do is to type their name. The surname will suffice. The score to beat from the Planet Football office for this one is 8/10.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, have a go at naming every manager to take charge of Tottenham in the Premier League.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: The Ultimate Wikipedia Footballer Quiz: A bumper edition to test your knowledge