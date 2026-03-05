The 2026 World Cup is fast approaching, but some players are facing a race against time to be fit and available for their country.

Real Madrid and Brazil winger Rodrygo is the latest big name to be ruled out of the tournament after suffering an ACL injury this week.

Following Rodrygo’s unfortunate injury, we’ve put together a star-studded XI of players who could miss the World Cup through injury, and one player who definitely will.

GK: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Germany)

After seemingly falling out with everyone at Barcelona, Ter Stegen was offered a career lifeline by Girona, only to suffer a long-term hamstring injury on his debut.

The Germany goalkeeper underwent surgery in February and it’s unclear if he will return in time for the World Cup.

Ter Stegen’s injury woes, coupled with his lack of playing time over the last two years, makes him a risky inclusion in Julian Nagelsmann’s squad, especially as he will expect to be a starter over Oliver Baumann.

RB: Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Italy)

Italy’s place is not confirmed, but they’re heavily fancied to successfully navigate their play-off ties against Northern Ireland and then one of Bosnia and Herzegovina or Wales.

While they are favourites, Italy are far from guaranteed to qualify and the entire country, not just Di Lorenzo, will have no World Cup to worry about if they repeat their 2022 shortcomings, when they were beaten in the play-offs by underdogs North Macedonia.

Italy not playing a World Cup knockout match since the 2006 final remains one of the greatest facts in football. They must end that hoodoo this summer, two decades on from their win over France.

CB: Mohammed Salisu (Ghana)

In a big miss for Ghana, former Southampton defender Salisu tore his ACL in January. He is confirmed out for this summer’s World Cup, making him the odd one out here.

Salisu would have started for Ghana at the World Cup, but the Black Stars will be without one of their key men.

CB: Levi Colwill (England)

Poor Colwill has been out all season after tearing his ACL. The 23-year-old put himself in an excellent position to be England’s starting centre-back next to Marc Guehi at this summer’s tournament, but it’s very unlikely he will be in Thomas Tuchel’s squad if he doesn’t play at all in 2025/26.

A return from injury in May should not be ruled out. There are plenty of options to play with Guehi, which makes it difficult for Colwill, but he is probably the best option, which makes it difficult for Tuchel.

LB: Hiroki Ito (Japan)

Japan and Bayern Munich defender Ito has been riddled with injuries since leaving Stuttgart in the 2024 summer transfer window. He missed eight games from 2021/22 to his £20million transfer, but has missed 70(!) matches in the last year-and-a-half.

Ito played a decent chunk of minutes between November and his latest setback in February. He should return from his current injury in time for the World Cup, but he will probably have something else wrong by the time this summer’s tournament comes around.

DM: Boubacar Kamara (France)

France’s midfield depth is quite extraordinary, but Kamara was having good enough of a season to be a serious option for Didier Deschamps. Starting for Les Bleus at the World Cup would have been unlikely, but not impossible. Now it is Kamara’s availability that is uncertain.

Aston Villa really miss him. France probably won’t. But he would have been a very good squad player.

CM: Mikel Merino (Spain)

Merino is in a race to be fit after breaking his foot in January. Transfermarkt reckons he will return in June and his importance to Spain means that should be included in Luis de la Fuente’s squad.

CM: Can Uzun (Turkey)

Turkey, like Italy, are in the World Cup play-offs and face Romania before a potential clash with Slovakia or Kosovo. And like Italy, you’d fancy them to qualify.

Uzun has struggled with a few different injuries in 2025/26. It’s a recurring thigh problem keeping him out and Turkey will be without their key man for said play-off against Romania.

RW: Malick Fofana (Belgium)

Reports suggest Fofana is behind schedule in his recovery from an ankle injury sustained back in October. The 20-year-old is not quite a mainstay in the Belgium squad as yet, which makes his inclusion all the more uncertain.

If he doesn’t get back to form when he returns, whenever that will be, then Rudi Garcia could snub the Lyon man.

LW: Nico Williams (Spain)

Pubalgia has been a real nuisance for Williams this season and is threatening his World Cup participation.

It would be an incredible shame for the Spanish winger to miss out after starring in La Roja’s European Championship win in 2024. He was so instrumental in their success and will be a gargantuan miss.

Lamine Yamal might be enough to carry the Spain attack, mind.

ST: Chris Wood (New Zealand)

Nottingham Forest, Wood and New Zealand are hoping for a return from a knee injury in April. The target man has been sidelined since October and underwent surgery in December.

There’s no chance Wood features for the All Whites before the June friendly against England, which comes 10 days before their World Cup opener against Iran (if they actually go).

New Zealand were handed a decent group also consisting of Belgium and Egypt, but they will need their star man fully fit to stand any chance of progressing beyond the group stage for the very first time.

