Marcus Rashford is set to join Barcelona on loan from Manchester United and he’ll automatically become one of the highest-paid players within the squad.

Having fallen out of favour under Ruben Amorim, the 27-year-old has been allowed to leave the club this summer and Barcelona always seemed like his dream destination.

After Hansi Flick’s side missed out on Nico Williams, they turned their attention to Rashford and have struck a deal with the Red Devils.

As part of the deal, Barcelona will cover his entire £300,000 per week salary and the club also has the option to purchase him on a permanent basis at the end of the season.

As per Capology, Robert Lewandowski is currently the highest-paid player at the club, earning an estimated £347,000 per week.

Within the Barcelona squad, Frenkie de Jong also earns in excess of £300,000, taking home a reported weekly salary of around £316,000.

However, they are the only two Barcelona players who earn more than Rashford, meaning that he’ll become the third-highest-paid player within Flick’s side ahead of the 2025-26 season.

The 27-year-old earns slightly more than Lamine Yamal, who signed a new deal with Barcelona back in May.

He’ll also be earning more than the likes of Raphinha, Pedri and Jules Kounde, who all played key roles in Barcelona’s La Liga-winning campaign last time around.

While Rashford will no doubt be buzzing to join his new teammates in Spain, former United forward Teddy Sheringham doesn’t think that the 27-year-old is worthy of a move to Camp Nou.

“If you assess where Marcus Rashford is at as a professional footballer, you strive as a youngster to get to the very top and play for clubs like Manchester United, and when you’re there, you appreciate it,” Sheringham told Sky Bet.

“You don’t throw it away and say you want to leave, I find the whole episode very soul-destroying, compared to the way I was back in the day and how I strove to get the privilege to play for such a huge football club.

“To hear someone talking the way he is talking, saying he wants out – I didn’t like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang doing that at Arsenal, I thought it was soul-destroying, and I hope Rashford doesn’t get the move that he’s hankering for.

“From my perspective, if you go from Manchester United to Barcelona, that’s a step up that he hasn’t deserved.”

Not only has Rashford got his dream move to Barcelona, but he’ll remain on his hefty £300,000 per week contract for the time being too.

Here’s the full breakdown of how much Rashford earns in comparison to his new Barcelona teammates, with figures provided by Capology.

1. Robert Lewandowski – £347,083 per week

2. Frenkie de Jong – £316,590 per week

3. Marcus Rashford – £300,000 per week

4. Lamine Yamal – £277,766 per week

5. Raphinha – £242,941 per week

6. Jules Kounde – £225,779 per week

=7. Pedri – £208,283 per week

=7. Ronald Araujo – £208,283 per week

=7. Dani Olmo – £208,283 per week

10. Ferran Torres – £166,626 per week

11. Gavi – £156,296 per week

12. Inigo Martinez – £150,964 per week

13. Andreas Christensen – £149,964 per week

14. Marc-Andre ter Stegen – £104,975 per week

15. Joan Garcia – £104,142 per week

16. Eric Garcia – £99,976 per week

17. Pau Cubarsi – £66,651 per week

18. Fermin Lopez – £66,651 per week

19. Oriol Romeu – £58,319 per week

20. Inaki Pena – £54,154 per week

21. Wojciech Szczesny – £49,988 per week

22. Alejandro Balde – £27,827 per week

23. Hector Fort – £13,997 per week

READ NEXT: Ranking every player to wear No.10 for Barcelona since 1995: Lamine Yamal next…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the 24 players Barcelona have signed from the Premier League?