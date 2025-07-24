Alexander Isak has informed Newcastle of his desire to explore a move this summer, opening the door for a potential blockbuster transfer.

The Swedish international is considered as one of the best forwards on the planet right now and there’s bound to be plenty of interest in him over the coming weeks.

Having assessed the latest transfer rumours, these are five potential destinations for Isak and we’ve assessed how realistic each move is.

Liverpool

Despite just dropping £69million on Hugo Ekitike, Liverpool are still interested in manoeuvring a deal for Isak.

The Reds have already been in contact with Newcastle this summer and Isak could force the move through if he’s serious about leaving.

In terms of funding the deal, both Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz could still leave between now and the end of the window. In the case of Diaz, his sale could raise upwards of £65million, with Bayern Munich still pushing for his signature.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are still in the market for Isak, but the ball is currently in Newcastle’s court.

“Understand Alexander Isak remains a target for Liverpool even after signing Ekitike… but depends on Newcastle,” Romano said on X.

“If Newcastle open doors to an exit and Liverpool sell Diaz, they can bid after direct contact made 10 days ago.”

Al-Hilal

After finishing second in the Saudi Pro League last season, Al-Hilal are after a new superstar and Isak is now on their radar.

The 25-year-old is currently earning a weekly salary of £120,000 at Newcastle and he’d be able to quadruple that at the very least if he does move to Saudi.

Al-Hilal wouldn’t struggle to finance such a move and given that both clubs are owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), it’s a deal that could be wrapped up pretty swiftly.

From Isak’s point of view, it remains to be seen if a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia would tempt him at this stage of his career, but it’s certainly one of the options on the table.

Arsenal

With Arsenal set to announce the signing of Viktor Gyokeres, they’ve arguably missed the boat when it comes to Isak.

However, given his versatility and ability to play on the left-hand side, is there a chance we could see a front three of Isak, Gyokeres and Bukayo Saka at the Emirates next season? Probably not, but we’d think that Arsenal will at least ask the question.

Before targeting Gyokeres, Isak had been on Mikel Arteta’s wishlist for quite some time, but given the finances involved, a move to Arsenal seems like a long shot at this stage.

Chelsea

Chelsea have been interested in Isak since last summer and these latest developments will have sounded the alarm bells at Stamford Bridge.

While they’ve recently signed the likes of Joao Pedro and Liam Delap, Chelsea have never shied away from bolstering their forward department.

When you also consider that Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku are likely to leave this summer, they could still have room to manoeuvre a deal for the Newcastle star.

Enzo Maresca’s side have consistently been linked with him over the past few months and like they did with Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, they could look to hijack Liverpool’s potential move for the striker. Watch this space.

PSG

If Isak decides to leave England but wants to remain in Europe, PSG seem like a strong contender for his signature.

The French giants are yet to spend any money this summer and Isak would be an obvious upgrade on someone like Goncalo Ramos.

PSG boss Luis Enrique likes his forward players to be versatile and dynamic and we can’t help but think that a player like Isak would absolutely thrive at the Parc des Princes.

Combining with the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue, Isak would score for fun in Ligue 1.

READ NEXT: Where are they now? The 8 signings Newcastle made alongside Alexander Isak

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name Newcastle’s top Premier League appearance maker for every initial?