Can you name every player to play for both Arsenal & Real Madrid?

Arsenal and Real Madrid are gearing up to do battle in the Champions League, invoking memories of their classic knockout clash from 2006. But can you name every player that has represented the two giants of European football?

Real Madrid have famously won 15 European Cups, while Arsenal are yet to win one. But there aren’t a million miles between the two clubs in terms of pedigree and some incredible footballers have turned out for both.

Can you name them all? There are nine to get and you’ve got 10 minutes to get them. Your clue is the years in which they represented each club. If the years overlap between the two clubs, that suggests a loan deal – so there’s an extra clue for you.

