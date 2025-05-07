The Champions League was graced with some superb strikers during the 2000s – but can you name the top 20 goalscorers from the decade?

We’ve given you 15 minutes to name the most prolific Champions League marksman from the first decade of the new millennium and only the number of goals each player scored and their clubs as your clue.

The timeline runs from the 2000-01 season all the way through to the end of the 2009-10 campaign, meaning a host of throwback ballers are included.

Once you’ve given that a go, why not try name the top scorer from every Champions League season? It’s a harder challenge than it sounds.

