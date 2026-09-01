Camara is one of Chelsea's midfield targets to replace Enzo Fernandez.

Chelsea are being linked with a move for Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara – and his wages are currently peanuts compared to those currently at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are scouring the market for Enzo Fernandez’s replacement as the midfielder looks destined to join Manchester City.

Several players have been linked with the club, ranging from Bournemouth’s Alex Scott to Manu Kone of Roma.

But a Deadline Day offer has been made for Camara, who is coveted by several of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Monaco are reluctant to sell the Senegal international, especially after already losing Aladji Bamba to Newcastle and Florian Balogun to Everton.

But his wages are certainly affordable for Chelsea – Camara is earning £22,666 per week at Monaco. They could even give him a 500% pay rise and he’d barely make the halfway point of the club’s highest-paid stars.

Here’s a full breakdown of every player in Chelsea’s squad and how much they earn in wages compared to Camara at Monaco.

We have excluded Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk, Robert Sanchez and Tosin Adarabioyo, who are all set to leave Stamford Bridge in various forms.

Note: Most figures come via football finance website Capology, who themselves state that: “All salary figures are estimates as actual salaries may vary. Unverified players are calculated using algorithms, or sourced from reporting that has not been confirmed yet.” Figures from SalaryLeaks are marked with an asterisk.

=1. Wesley Fofana – £200,000

=1. Reece James – £200,000

3. Moises Caicedo – £180,000

4. Emiliano Martinez – £175,000*

5. Pedro Neto – £160,000

=6. Marco Palestra – £150,000

=6. Morgan Rogers – £150,000

=6. Maxence Lacroix – £150,000*

9. Cole Palmer – £130,000

10. Joao Pedro – £125,000

11. Jorrel Hato – £120,000

12. Jamie Gittens – £108,000

13. Levi Colwill – £100,000

14. Jordan Henderson – £75,000*

15. Pep Chavarria – £64,000*

=16. Valentin Barco – £60,000*

=16. Estevao – £60,000

=16. Danny Welbeck – £60,000*

19. Emmanuel Emegha – £50,000*

=20. Malo Gusto – £45,000

=20. Romeo Lavia – £45,000

=22. Dario Essugo – £40,000

=22. Gabriel Slonina – £40,000

=24. Geovany Quenda – £35,000*

=24. Mamadou Sarr – £35,000

=24. Aaron Anselmino – £35,000

27. Lamine Camara – £22,666

=28. Denner – £15,000

=28. Caleb Wiley – £15,000

=28. David Datro Fofana – £15,000

31. Josh Acheampong – £5,000

=32. Benoit Badiashile – N/A

=32. Mike Penders – N/A

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