There’s something a bit weird about football unveiling ceremonies.

We don’t tend to do them here in England, recognising football isn’t Wayne Rooney’s Street Striker and that multi-million-pound megastars have better things to do than a few tricks and flicks for an assortment of bored reporters.

But they love them in Spain, and further afield too. This latest viral clip has prompted us to round up seven of the worst player unveilings in football history.

Kitu Diaz

‘Bad’ unveilings are usually a bit underwhelming. Maybe a tad embarrassing. The classic of the genre is a few kick-ups going awry.

A bit awkward, but quickly forgotten about.

A wonderful exception here is Kitu Diaz getting unveiled at Ecuadorian outfit Guayaquil.

He throws the ball up into the air, catches it sweetly on the volley, and absolutely wallops a poor bloke who was only standing a few yards away.

Sensational scenes.

Paulinho

You’ve been signed from a club in the Chinese Super League. You stunk the place out at Tottenham. Everybody is doubting you.

How are you going to prove them wrong? Well, not like this.

(Paulinho, bless him, actually did pretty well in his one season at Barcelona. The high point of one of the weirdest career paths ever.)

Tag a mate who can do more kick-ups than Paulinho. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/wlhYRTQEs3 — BetVictor (@BetVictor) August 17, 2017

Roberto Soldado

What is it with Spurs flops and dodgy La Liga unveilings?

To be fair, Soldado does considerably better than Diaz in that he doesn’t take out a poor unsuspecting member of the public.

As a striker, his job is literally to stick the ball in a 24ft x 8ft net. Failing to find an entire stand bodes well, then.

FAIL: Roberto Soldado trying to hit the ball into the crowd during his Villarreal unveiling. pic.twitter.com/20ij9MKr3t — pl out of context (@unluckyfootie) August 18, 2015

Ousmane Dembele

Paulinho isn’t the only player to appear a bit overawed by the cavernous Camp Nou, even when mostly empty.

Dembele is a remarkably skilful, technical footballer – but he instantly demonstrated he was a shy character, struggling to pull off kick-ups for the assembled press.

This wasn’t a Neymar-esque showman – as he made explicitly clear.

“I’m not here to substitute Neymar,” the future Ballon d’Or winner told the media.

“Barcelona needed a player in my position and I’m here to help. I’m two-footed. I prefer to dribble with the left and shoot with the right.

“Neymar is one of the best players in the world and I’m still young. It’s only my second season as a professional.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Theo Hernandez

It isn’t just Barcelona stars who struggle with their ball-juggling skills.

This clip gives us cold sweats.

Ever had one of those days at work where you’re just praying nobody notices you’re completely winging it?

Real Madrid’s new signing Theo Hernandez’s attempt at kick-ups is the funniest thing you’ll see tonight. pic.twitter.com/kGfyD0XGuq — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) July 10, 2017

Vinicius Junior

You’d never have guessed he’d go on to score in two Champions League finals for Real Madrid.

Almost as if these skill test unveilings are ultimately meaningless.

And yet clubs still insist on doing them. For that, we thank them.

Marco Perez

Just keep it simple. Don’t do anything stupi-

Oh, mate.

La inolvidable presentación de Marco Pérez en el Zaragoza: 📽️@nicolasgperez90 pic.twitter.com/YzJzFBCCn4 — Manu Heredia (@ManuHeredia21) October 13, 2024

