Liverpool and Ipswich Town kick off this weekend’s Premier League fixtures with a match under the lights at Portman Road but how will the visitors set up?

The big question everyone will be looking for an answer to is whether £120m signing Bradley Barcola will make a start or whether he will feature from the bench.

In his pre-match press conference on Thursday, Andoni Iraola said Barcola had been “playing well for us and if everything goes well in training today he will definitely be available for us tomorrow” but would give no clues as to what role he would play.

The most likely scenario it seems would be for Liverpool to stick with their front three of Victor Munoz, Cody Gakpo and Alexander Isak to start the match with each of them having already scored this season.

Munoz will likely feature on the left while Gakpo, who had at one point looked likely to leave the club, will play off the right. Barcola then will likely be limited to a substitute appearance to replace Munoz at some point for his first taste of English football.

Behind the front three, there has been talk of problems at right back with Jeremie Frimpong not convincing in the role.

There is some suggestion that Dominik Szoboszlai has been training in the position with a view to returning to the spot he occupied at points last season, but against Ipswich you suspect Iraola will stick with Frimpong.

Liverpool are anticipated to play on the front foot against the newly promoted side but against a stronger opponent, Szoboszlai could take up the right-back spot again.

The midfield three for the trip to Suffolk will likely be Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Florian Wirtz in the 10. Wirtz registered his first assist of the season in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at home to Nottingham Forest last time out.

Barring any last-minute injuries, Alisson will start in goal with Virgil van Dijk and Jeremy Jacquet making up the centre-backs. Milos Kerkez will play at left-back.

Predicted Liverpool XI:

Alisson, Frimpong, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Jacquet, Kerkez, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Gakpo, Munoz, Isak

For the home side, Jacob Graves could pay for his mistakes against Manchester United but Gary O’Neil looks set to name an unchanged side.

There had been some concern over striker Emersonn but the Ipswich manager said he was “fine” so should resume his number nine role. New signing Zian Flemming will likely feature on the bench.

Predicted Ipswich XI:

Scherpen, O’Shea, Diop, Greaves, Davis, Nunez, Lukic, Fatawu, Enciso, Maeda, Emersonn

READ NEXT: Leeds better than Liverpool in 2026 as Spurs still trail Wolves, West Ham…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every Frenchman to play for Liverpool in the Premier League?