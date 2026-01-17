Michael Carrick could not have asked for a better return to Manchester United, his caretaker stint beginning with a statement-making 2-0 victory over Manchester City that will send shockwaves through the Premier League.

Manchester United were dominant throughout the match, and eventually got their reward for a fine performance. Second-half strikes from Bryan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu sending Old Trafford into Old Trafford.

The result leaves Manchester City’s title hopes in tatters. They could find themselves nine points behind the league leaders Arsenal if they beat Nottingham Forest later today.

Not only the three points, but the nature of their superb performance, will give United renewed hope of qualifying for the Champions League.

“Man City cannot believe it. Massive figures, Donnarumma, Rodri, Haaland shaking their head and the biggest of all, Pep Guardiola – stunned. They have been run ragged,” Gary Neville said from the Old Trafford commentary box, shortly after Manchester United’s second goal.

“Man United have punched and punched on the attack constantly. Really simple principles here.

“Michael Carrick is in heaven.”

We’ve ranked the 10 most impressive stats from Manchester United’s huge derby victory.

10. Dorgu has four combined goals and assists in his last five Premier League appearances. He’d managed just one in his first 27 appearances for the club.

9. On his first game since returning from AFCON, Bryan Mbeumo registered a 92% pass accuracy, 23 total touches, five touches in the box, three shots, two defensive contributions, two shots on target and one goal. He’s scored the opening goal in wins over Man City and Liverpool this season.

8. Six of the last seven Manchester United managers – all of them since Sir Alex Ferguson, including interim Ralf Rangnick – lost their first Manchester derby at the helm. The one exception was admittedly the last manager, Ruben Amorim.

7. As well as the two goals they did score, Manchester United had THREE goals disallowed for offside. Two of them were particularly marginal. Harry Maguire and Casemiro also missed chances worth 0.65xG and 0.84xG respectively.

6. On no fewer than FIVE occasions under Amorim in recent weeks, Manchester United went into a fixture knowing a win would take them into the top four or five. On every single occasion, they failed to take the opportunity. Under Carrick, they’ve done it on the first time of asking (although later results could see them fall back down to sixth).

5. Manchester United managed clean sheets in just 10% (two of 20) of their Premier League outings under Amorim this season. Carrick is halfway to matching that tally already.

4. This was the most xG that Manchester City have allowed against them in any game across all competitions this season. It’s also the lowest xG they’ve created.

3. Not only did Manchester United win the derby, but they emphatically deserved to on the balance of chances – they registered 3.81xG to Man City’s 0.47xG.

2. Including his last interim stint, Carrick has taken charge of four matches. He’s come up against Unai Emery, Mikel Arteta, Thomas Tuchel and now Pep Guardiola and remains unbeaten – a 0-2 win away to Villarreal, a 1-1 draw at home at Chelsea and a 3-2 home victory over Arsenal prior to this game.

1. According to @xGphilosophy, this was Manchester City’s worst xG result on record. Ever.