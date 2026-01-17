Your weekend is here, and what better way to get started than with Planet Football’s famous Saturday quiz?

This time around, we’ve got questions on Mohamed Salah, AFCON winners, Alejandro Garnacho, Marc Guehi and Ronaldinho.

The score to beat from Planet Football HQ this week is 6/10. It’s a toughie this week.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, why not try name every club to have ever played in the English top flight? Alternatively, have a go at our Ultimate Manchester Derby Quiz ahead of today’s big game.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.