Can you name Mauricio Pochettino’s 25 most-used players in his career?

Mauricio Pochettino is regarded as one of the best managers of his generation, but can you name the 25 players he’s used the most across his career on the sidelines?

Having played with distinction as a rugged defender in the 1990s and 2000s, Pochettino’s first job as a manager came at Espanyol.

After three years at the Barcelona-based club, the Argentine got his first Premier League job when Southampton appointed him in January 2013. His free-flowing football and willingness to blood young players caught the attention of bigger clubs.

You’ll remember his time at Tottenham clearly – and naming those players will get you a healthy score here – and Pochettino went on to manage PSG and Chelsea too before taking his current job as boss of the USMNT.

But do you know who his most trusted lieutenants have been across his managerial career?

We’re asking you to name the 20 players to have made the most appearances under the Argentine coach, across all his clubs and in all competitions.

We’ve given you 15 minutes to get them all, with the total number of appearances as the clue.

