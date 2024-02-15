Can you name the Europa League’s top 25 goalscorers since 2009-10?

The Europa League might be UEFA’s second-tier continental competition, but it has attracted some star names and great goalscorers over the years. Can you name the best of them?

We’re asking you to name the 25 most prolific marksmen in the competition since its name was changed from the UEFA Cup to the UEFA Europa League before the start of the 2009-10 season.

It’s not the easiest of tasks, so we’ve given you their nationalities and the number of goals each of them has scored as clues. An asterisk denotes a player that’s been active in the 2024-25 edition.

